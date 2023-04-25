Le film DRAMATIC NETFLIX le plus regardé AUJOURD’HUI qui a SURPASSÉ Mystery in View

Netflix
Mystère en vue 2 Ce fut un succès sur Netflix, mais maintenant il est dépassé par une nouvelle production qui est la plus vue. la connaître.
©NetflixJennifer Aniston et Adam Sandler dans Mystery in Sight
Avec Jennifer Aniston et Adam Sandler comme protagonistes, Mystère en vue Il est devenu l’un des plus grands films sur Netflix. La suite de mystère à bord est arrivé sur la plateforme il y a quelques semaines à peine et a rapidement captivé des milliers de téléspectateurs. Eh bien, sa combinaison de drame, de comédie et d’action a été essentielle à son succès.
Cependant, la vérité est que la rage pour Mystère en vue C’est fini, et maintenant il y a un autre film Netflix qui l’a surpassé. Il s’agit de un long métrage d’origine turque qui, par son intrigue passionnante, dramatique et captivante a atteint le classement le plus regardé. Bien que, pour le moment, il n’ait pas atteint le sommet.
Le film dramatique NETFLIX le plus regardé que vous devez voir en ce moment:
Selon le site Flix Patrol, pour le moment, Le film dramatique le plus regardé de Netflix est Avec le nœud coulant autour du cou. Ce film a été présenté en première sur la plateforme le 21 avril et a ravi des milliers de personnes à travers le monde. La vérité est que sa combinaison idyllique de drame, de thriller et de mystère en a fait sensation.
De quoi s’agit-il? Avec le nœud coulant autour du cou suit l’histoire d’un couple d’Istanbul qui, pour éviter un scandale, s’installe dans une ville côtière de la région égéenne. Ils le font afin de commencer une vie nouvelle et paisible. Mais, bientôt, la paix prend fin lorsqu’ils découvrent qu’ils ont de nombreux ennemis dans leur nouvelle demeure et que les habitants ne veulent pas d’eux.
Cependant, il convient de noter que ce long métrage n’a pas atteint le top des plus vus de la plateforme puisqu’il n’est entré dans le top 10 que dans plus de 300 pays. Pour le moment, la première position reste guide de voyage pour aimer avec un total de 795 classements réalisés et est suivi par sept rois doivent mourir qui a atteint un total de 495 pays.
