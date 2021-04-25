Le Falcon and the Winter Soldier nous montre l’agent américain

Agent américain de John Walker a finalement fait ses débuts en Le faucon et le soldat de l’hiver. Les fans attendaient depuis un moment cette tournure de méchant sur le personnage. Mais la fin a vu Captain America disgracié de Wyatt Russell enfilez ce costume noir et rouge.
Dans l’épisode, Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine vous informe de la menace imminente sur Terre. Alors quand cela arrive, elle soutient qu’ils n’auront pas besoin d’un Capitaine Amérique, mais plutôt un agent, l’agent américain.
Il sera intéressant de voir ce que le soldat doit faire ensuite. Il a été déchu de son rang et de ses distinctions. Mais cela n’a peut-être pas d’importance avec le bienfaiteur ténébreux qu’il a courtisé dans les 2 derniers épisodes.
Quelque chose de grand arrive au MCU Et malheureusement pour les fans, nous n’avons aucune idée de ce que c’est. Cependant, une chose est sûre, l’agent américain sera là dans le vif du sujet à chaque fois que le prochain événement se produira.
Reste maintenant à voir si à l’avenir nous aurons plus de nouvelles sur l’agent américain et un éventuel groupe d’anti-héros de Valentina Allegra de Fontaine dans le futur de Marvel Studios.
