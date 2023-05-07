Le clip de la petite sirène révèle plus de « Part of Your World » de Halle Bailey

SkyBox Labs, TASTEE: Lethal Tactics

When the world is threatened by the most dangerous beings out there, sometimes you have to go outside the law in order to get the job done. But to do and succeed, you must make sure you have the most dangerous and lethal people on your side to ensure the mission is completed. This is the world you are now a part of. This is the world of TASTEE: Lethal Tactics.But what is TASTEE: Lethal Tactics? It's a turn-based strategy game that has one goal, assembling a team of the best killers and rogues out there in order to take down the Cartel, as well as other threats that threaten America and the world at large. Your only options to get the job done them are the most feared and independent killers out there, ones who don't like to play well with others. Well too bad for them, because they're about to join your team.As the director of TASTEE, you'll assess 12 different mercenaries, and pick the ones that best suit the missions you're given, then take them into the action. Each one of these mercenaries is very unique, having their own weapons and skills that you'll have to use wisely in the field. Put the best team together, complete the mission, and be ready for the next one.With 30 missions and infinite possibilities of team combinations, you'll find out that Tastee: Lethal Tactics is a whole lot of strategy, and a whole lot of fun. Are you ready? FEATURE SET Single Player Mission Mode: 30 Missions across 10 locations Recruit mercs, each with their own unique skillset Mission Leaderboards - Replay missions, best your own scores and top others’ to climb the global leaderboards. A diverse roster of 12 mercenaries, each with their own special abilities and weapons Each …