Le clip de la petite sirène révèle plus de « Part of Your World » de Halle Bailey

Un nouveau clip pour La petite Sirène vient de sortir. Un remake en direct du film d’animation de Disney, les stars de cinéma Halle Bailey comme une nouvelle incarnation d’Ariel, la sirène titulaire qui espère se trouver une nouvelle vie en dehors de l’océan. L’une des chansons les plus mémorables du film est « Part of Your World », et le premier teaser publié pour le film comprenait une petite partie de la version de Bailey de la chanson. Le nouveau clip révèle plus de la chanson avec Ariel de Bailey chantant sur la façon dont elle souhaite pouvoir faire « partie de ce monde ». Vous pouvez regarder le clip ci-dessous.
« Cette voix est quelque chose de si caractéristique, de si éthéré et de si beau qu’elle capture le cœur d’Eric, et il la cherche pendant tout le film », a déclaré le réalisateur Rob Marshall à EW à propos de la prise de Bailey sur Ariel, qui a époustouflé les cinéastes. pendant le processus d’audition.
« Halle est parfaite pour le rôle », a également déclaré l’auteur-compositeur et producteur Lin-Manuel Miranda à Variety., pensant que Bailey ferait taire ses sceptiques assez tôt. « Elle va les faire exploser. »
Bailey interprétera des chansons du film original, bien que certaines d’entre elles aient des paroles mises à jour, compte tenu des sensibilités d’aujourd’hui. De nouvelles chansons ont également été écrites pour le film par Miranda et Alan Menken. Marshall a taquiné l’une des nouvelles chansons, « Pour la première fois », dans une récente interview avec Empire, taquinant que la chanson est celle qui résonnera auprès des téléspectateurs.
« Il s’agit de ses expériences au moment où elle touche terre », a expliqué Marshall. « Nous avions besoin de créer un numéro qui pourrait presque fonctionner comme un montage, afin que nous puissions lui faire vivre cette expérience – venir sur terre, ce que c’est que de mettre chaussures, avoir des jambes. Quiconque a une expérience différente, c’est merveilleux et effrayant à la fois.
La Petite Sirène se réinvente
Marshall a réalisé le film en utilisant un scénario de David Magee. En plus de Bailey dans le rôle principal d’Ariel, le film met en vedette Jonah Hauer-King dans le rôle du prince Eric, Noma Dumezweni dans celui de la reine Selina, Javier Bardem dans celui du roi Triton et Melissa McCarthy dans celui d’Ursula. Sont également présentées les voix de Daveed Diggs en tant que Sebastian, Awkwafina en tant que Scuttle et Jacob Tremblay en tant que Flounder.
Alors que les médias sociaux ont vu leur part de plaintes concernant le changement d’origine ethnique d’Ariel, La petite Sirène est sur la bonne voie pour être un grand succès financier. Il devrait être l’un des plus gros films de l’année, avec une ouverture d’environ 125 millions de dollars sur le marché intérieur. Si ça marche, ça ferait La petite Sirène le troisième meilleur ouvreur pour les remakes d’action en direct de Disney, après Le roi Lion et La belle et la Bête. Si le film est bien accueilli par la critique, il pourrait finir par avoir une longue durée dans les salles, et on ne sait pas combien d’argent le film finira par rapporter.
La petite Sirène débarquera dans les salles de cinéma le 26 mai 2023. Vous pouvez avoir un autre aperçu en regardant une bande-annonce officielle ci-dessous.
