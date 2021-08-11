Le champ des rêves de Kevin Costner apparaît dans la mise à jour MLB The Show 21

Asics Gel-Nimbus 23 Lite-Show Running Shoes - AW21 - Orange - Size: 14 - mens

ASICS Gel-Nimbus 23 Lite-Show Running Shoes The GEL-NIMBUS 23 running shoe continues to offer excellent comfort and long-run impact absorption. Its improved stability provides a more balanced stride that's followed by smoother transitions. The components of the GEL-NIMBUS 23 help increase the softness without forgoing the integrity of the shoe's ride. The 23rd version of the GEL-NIMBUS continues to make advancements within the lineage by offering improved support and comfort for distance runners. Engineered Mesh Upper Engineered mesh uppers will encase each foot in breathable comfort. Lightweight and highly breathable for all-temperature comfort, the mesh acts as a lightweight second skin, providing a supportive and comfortable fit. Its perforated construction allows air to fully permeate the entire upper, letting your feet breathe when the temperature starts to rise or your training session heats up. In addition, overlays are added to the construction to provide smooth support without adding weight and bulk. The upper is tightened and loosened in certain areas to allow for the foot's natural motion, working with you as you train for everything from morning runs to challenging marathons. The asymmetrical lacing system unites with an exoskeletal heel counter to guarantee perfect comfort and fit, especially in the ankle and heel area; they help to anchor you to the midsole and reduce in-shoe slippage so that you can enjoy smooth distraction-free strides. Completing the upper are reflective accents that increase your visibility to passing vehicles on late night adventures. FlyteFoam Midsole ASICS play their ace card with two layers of FlyteFoam that works together to provide the perfect balance of lightweight and rebound properties. These layers of protection, bounce and comfort provide you with unmatched shock absorption and a lively ride. Flytefoam is the lightest cushioning material ASICS has ever made, 55% lighter than the industry standard midsole compounds and it buffers against the ground to protect you from unnecessary stress and fatigue. FlyteFoam sits at the top of the midsole whilst FlyteFoam propel is situated just under it for excellent rebound and snap-back properties. This unique compound takes the energy created from heel striking and transfers it to this layer where it can be used to catapult you off into your next step. FlyteFoams reinforced, organic fibres let the material bounce back to its original shape after every run; so you can train harder, more frequently, for longer, without the worry that your shoes might not be able to take it. Sitting between the two layers of FlyteFoam is ASICS' signature GEl technology in the forefoot and heel which adds to the bouncy nature of the midsole. They work to reduce shock during the impact phase, sparing your joints as your sprint down onto hard, unforgiving concrete, and allowing for a smooth transition to mid-stance. The GEL technology in the Nimbus 23 delivers more compression in...