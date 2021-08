Le bébé de l’album Nevermind de Nirvana poursuit le groupe pour pornographie juvénile

Urban Outfitters Nirvana Nevermind LP- taille: ALL

Second studio album by the legendary American grunge band. Originally released in 1991, the album has been been remastered and re-released to mark the 20th Anniversary of its original release. 2015. Commercial MarketingTracklisting 1. Smells Like Teen Spirit 2. In Bloom 3. Come As You Are 4. Breed 5. Lithium 6. Polly 7. Territoral Pissings 8. Drain You 9. Lounge Act 10. Stay Away 11. On a Plain 12. Something in the Way