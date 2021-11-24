in Série TV / Film

Last Night in Soho : c’est l’actrice à qui le film est dédié au début

Entre le premières de la semaine dernière, on a su se démarquer avec une présence importante du public dans les cinémas. Il s’agit de La nuit dernière à Soho, le dernier film de Edgar Wright qui avait le talent de Thomasin McKenzie et Anya Taylor-Joie comme attraction principale. Et bien que l’intrigue de cette thriller psychologique cela a suscité beaucoup de doutes parmi les téléspectateurs qui ont apprécié le film, la vérité est qu’une question est devenue très fréquente parmi eux.

Quelle est l’actrice à qui le film est dédié au début ? Dès le début du film, un écran indique : « Pour Diane ». Et bien qu’en général cet espace puisse être utilisé pour les proches de celui qui a réalisé le film, cette fois c’était pour une figure qui fait partie du casting et qui n’est plus là. Il s’agit de Diana Rigg, qui a eu son dernier rôle au cinéma avec Le mystère de Soho et que malheureusement décédé en septembre 2020.

Produit par Fonctionnalités de mise au point, ce film avait la présence de l’actrice britannique dans la peau de Mme Collins, une vieille femme qui travaillait dans une vieille maison des années 60 à Londres et qui devient aujourd’hui propriétaire du mystérieux endroit où elle finit par séjourner Éloïse Turner, le rôle de Thomasin McKenzie. Cependant, Rigg n’a jamais vu le film terminé et c’est pourquoi ils ont décidé de le lui dédier.

La production a commencé en janvier 2019 et en février, la célébrité a confirmé sa participation en tant que membre de la distribution. Enfin, les enregistrements ont eu lieu entre avril et août de la même année et la première – prévue le 25 septembre 2020 – a été reportée à octobre 2021 en raison de la pandémie de coronavirus. Le 10 septembre 2020, Diana Rigg décédé à 82 ans après avoir lutté contre un cancer.

Mais bien La nuit dernière à Soho signifiait un film très important dans sa carrière, ce n’était pas son seul projet réussi : le gagnant du BAFTA, Emmy et Tony Il a su laisser son nom gravé dans l’histoire de la télévision après avoir participé à la série Les Vengeurs comme Emma Peel et la reine des épines dans Game of Thrones, parmi de nombreux autres articles distingués.

