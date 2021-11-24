Last Night in Soho : c’est l’actrice à qui le film est dédié au début

Entre le premières de la semaine dernière, on a su se démarquer avec une présence importante du public dans les cinémas. Il s’agit de La nuit dernière à Soho, le dernier film de Edgar Wright qui avait le talent de Thomasin McKenzie et Anya Taylor-Joie comme attraction principale. Et bien que l’intrigue de cette thriller psychologique cela a suscité beaucoup de doutes parmi les téléspectateurs qui ont apprécié le film, la vérité est qu’une question est devenue très fréquente parmi eux.
Quelle est l’actrice à qui le film est dédié au début ? Dès le début du film, un écran indique : « Pour Diane ». Et bien qu’en général cet espace puisse être utilisé pour les proches de celui qui a réalisé le film, cette fois c’était pour une figure qui fait partie du casting et qui n’est plus là. Il s’agit de Diana Rigg, qui a eu son dernier rôle au cinéma avec Le mystère de Soho et que malheureusement décédé en septembre 2020.
Produit par Fonctionnalités de mise au point, ce film avait la présence de l’actrice britannique dans la peau de Mme Collins, une vieille femme qui travaillait dans une vieille maison des années 60 à Londres et qui devient aujourd’hui propriétaire du mystérieux endroit où elle finit par séjourner Éloïse Turner, le rôle de Thomasin McKenzie. Cependant, Rigg n’a jamais vu le film terminé et c’est pourquoi ils ont décidé de le lui dédier.
La production a commencé en janvier 2019 et en février, la célébrité a confirmé sa participation en tant que membre de la distribution. Enfin, les enregistrements ont eu lieu entre avril et août de la même année et la première – prévue le 25 septembre 2020 – a été reportée à octobre 2021 en raison de la pandémie de coronavirus. Le 10 septembre 2020, Diana Rigg décédé à 82 ans après avoir lutté contre un cancer.
Mais bien La nuit dernière à Soho signifiait un film très important dans sa carrière, ce n’était pas son seul projet réussi : le gagnant du BAFTA, Emmy et Tony Il a su laisser son nom gravé dans l’histoire de la télévision après avoir participé à la série Les Vengeurs comme Emma Peel et la reine des épines dans Game of Thrones, parmi de nombreux autres articles distingués.
Comment rejoindre la chaîne Spoiler sur Telegram ?
Si vous avez un compte Telegram, cliquez simplement sur le bouton suivant.
Mais si vous n’avez pas encore de profil sur la plateforme, vous pouvez le télécharger depuis l’Apple Store ou le Google Store, selon le système d’exploitation de votre téléphone portable. Une fois dans l’application, dans le moteur de recherche mettez « Spoiler BV » et là vous pouvez nous donner abonnez-vous pour être au courant de toutes les nouvelles.
45secondes est un nouveau média, n’hésitez pas à partager notre article sur les réseaux sociaux afin de nous donner un solide coup de pouce. 🙂
-
Teufel REAL BLUE IN - night blackLes REAL BLUE IN sont simplement polyvalents. Que vous vous détendiez, que vous alliez courir sous la pluie ou que vous regardiez un film sur Netflix ne change rien pour eux. Avec leur batterie à grande autonomie, leur étanchéité IPX7 et leurs basses Teufel puissantes, ce sont de véritables incontournables.
-
Banggood Sac à caméra photographique à glissière dédié au changement de chambre noireFilm changeant chambre sombre dédié caméra photo zippée camérafonctionnalité:Dédié sac de l'appareil photo, 5 cm de plus que l'ordinaire pour rendre l'opération plus détendue.À l'aide de grain dense et de tissu de tissu de haute qualité de doublure, c avec à l'intérieur et à l'extérieur des deux poignets élastiques ports, le fond du sac est équipé de haute qualité sac à glissière de fin et nylon Collage couche scellé pour s'assurer qu'aucune fuite de lumière pendant le fonctionnement, les performances de protection de la lumière est garantie.matériel: tissu imperméableTaille: 23.6 x 21.6 pouces / 60 x 55cmcouleur:noiravis:S'il vous plaît permettre 1-3cm erreur due à la mesure manuelle.Emballage inclus:1 x Caméra chambre sombre sac
-
TASCHEN Bettina Rheims/Serge Bramly. Rose - c'est Paris, Art Edition No. 101-200 'Magic'Bettina Rheims and Serge Bramly's Rose, c'est Paris is both a photographic monograph and a feature-length film on DVD. This extraordinary work of art, in two different but interlocking and complementary formats, defies easy categorization, a multilayered opus of poetic symbolism, surrealist visions, confused identities, artistic phantoms, obsession, fetish, and seething desire. Equal parts erotica, fashion shoot, art monograph, metaphysical mystery, social and cultural archaeology of the French capital, and neo-noir arthouse film-Rose, c'est Paris is the steamy tale of twin sisters, known only as B and Rose, and a third principal-the city itself. An abduction leads to a detective story that unfolds in the streets, cafÃ©s, cabarets, museums, abandoned factories, and grand hotels of Paris. What happened to the missing sister? Was there a plot? Was she really kidnapped? Is she alive or dead? Is it in fact a case of mistaken identity? Rheims and Bramly create a series of extraordinary tableaux suggesting all these possibilities and many more, featuring a host of celebrity figures including Naomi Campbell, Michelle Yeoh, Monica Bellucci, Charlotte Rampling, ValÃ©rie Lemercier, InÃ¨s Sastre, Anna Mouglalis, Audrey Marnay, Anthony Delon, Rona Hartner, Jean-Pierre Kalfon, Azzedine AlaÃ¯a, Louise Bourgoin, and HÃ©lÃ¨na Noguerra. Fetishistically boxed up in a retro attachÃ© case are souvenirs of this curious tale: a rose, a mask, an Eiffel Tower statuette (perhaps a murder weapon?), a booklet, a DVD, and of course the photo book itself. Invoke your inner detective: set the case before you, flip open the rusty latches, and devour the evidence. Art Edition of 100 signed and numbered copies, each with the numbered original C-print Magic City III, 2009, 30 x 40 cm (11.8 x 15.8 in.), Harman Photo-Barythpaper, signed by Bettina Rheims Also available in a second Art Edition, with an alternative print
-
TASCHEN Bettina Rheims/Serge Bramly. Rose - c'est Paris, Art Edition No. 1-100 'Rose'Bettina Rheims and Serge Bramly's Rose, c'est Paris is both a photographic monograph and a feature-length film on DVD. This extraordinary work of art, in two different but interlocking and complementary formats, defies easy categorization, a multilayered opus of poetic symbolism, surrealist visions, confused identities, artistic phantoms, obsession, fetish, and seething desire. Equal parts erotica, fashion shoot, art monograph, metaphysical mystery, social and cultural archaeology of the French capital, and neo-noir arthouse film-Rose, c'est Paris is the steamy tale of twin sisters, known only as B and Rose, and a third principal-the city itself. An abduction leads to a detective story that unfolds in the streets, cafÃ©s, cabarets, museums, abandoned factories, and grand hotels of Paris. What happened to the missing sister? Was there a plot? Was she really kidnapped? Is she alive or dead? Is it in fact a case of mistaken identity? Rheims and Bramly create a series of extraordinary tableaux suggesting all these possibilities and many more, featuring a host of celebrity figures including Naomi Campbell, Michelle Yeoh, Monica Bellucci, Charlotte Rampling, ValÃ©rie Lemercier, InÃ¨s Sastre, Anna Mouglalis, Audrey Marnay, Anthony Delon, Rona Hartner, Jean-Pierre Kalfon, Azzedine AlaÃ¯a, Louise Bourgoin, and HÃ©lÃ¨na Noguerra. Fetishistically boxed up in a retro attachÃ© case are souvenirs of this curious tale: a rose, a mask, an Eiffel Tower statuette (perhaps a murder weapon?), a booklet, a DVD, and of course the photo book itself. Invoke your inner detective: set the case before you, flip open the rusty latches, and devour the evidence. Art Edition limited to just 100 signed and numbered copies, each with the numbered original C-print Rose, c'est Paris, 2009, 30 x 40 cm (11.8 x 15.8 in.), Harman Photo-Barythpaper, signed by Bettina Rheims Also available in a second Art Edition, with an alternative print
-
boohoo Grande Taille - Soutien-Gorge En Dentelle - Noir - 40C, NoirGrande Taille - Soutien-Gorge En Dentelle - Noir - 40c - Take Nights In Up A Notch With Our Silky Soft Sleepwearyou'Ll Be Saying No To Nights Out When You See Our Snuggle-Worthy Sleepwear And Luxe Loungewear. Cosy Up In A Co-Ordinating Pyjama Set, Drift Off In A Night Dress Or Go For Slumber Party Success In A Statement Onesie. Catch Your Beauty Sleep In The Best Basics From Boohoo.
-
Kinguin Necrobarista - Final Pour - EU Nintendo Switch CD KeyIn a back-alley cafe, the dead are granted one last night to mingle with the living. "This is a story about death and coffee." Inspired equally by film and anime, Necrobarista is a unique take on the visual novel medium. Follow a dynamic and diverse cast of characters as they navigate Melbourne's hipstery coffee culture, the questionable ethics of necromancy, and the process of letting go. Stylized, fully 3D cinematic presentation that draws from anime aesthetics. Soundtrack by Kevin Penkin, ...
-
Kinguin DCS: L-39 Albatros Digital Download CD KeyTwo seat Jet trainer aircraft L-39C is intended for basic and advanced pilot training in visual and instrument flight rules weather conditions, day and night and also for combat use against air and ground targets. Its development started in the middle 60s of the last century by the Czech "Aero Vodochody". In the 70s the aircraft has entered service and is still in the operational use in over 30 countries worldwide. The DCS L-39C is the most accurate computer simulation of this aircraft among ...