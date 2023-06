La vidéo de Hot Ones a Jennifer Lawrence pleurant à travers des ailes épicées

Bellissima Steam Elixir Straightener - Or

Steampowered straighteners for safe; sleek hair styling.Achieve sleek; straight hair; minus the damage with these innovative hair straighteners. The steam action protects hair from the hot plates; preventing thermal shock and breakage while also preserving hair’s moisture levels for silky; glossy; frizzfree strands. A ceramic and argan coating also helps to protect hair from heat; and adds further shine and softness. Steam technology Ceramic technology 4 temperature settings Removable integrated comb Quick heating system with auto shut off