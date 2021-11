La star de Resident Evil Reboot, Avan Jogia, a canalisé sa propre enfance pour jouer Leon

Kinguin Resident Evil 6 Steam Gift

Blending action and survival horror, Resident Evil 6 promises to be the dramatic horror experience of 2013. Resident Evil favorites Leon S. Kennedy, Chris Redfield and Ada Wong are joined by new characters, including Jake Muller, to face a new horror, the highly virulent C-virus, as the narrative moves between North America, the war-torn Eastern European state of Edonia and the Chinese city of Lanshiang. Starting with three distinct, yet interwoven story threads, each with their own pair of p...