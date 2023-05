La série Harry Potter est-elle plus chère que les films ?

WB Games LEGO Harry Potter: Years 5-7

Based on the last three Harry Potter books and final four films, LEGO Harry Potter: Years 5-7 takes players through Harry Potter's heroic adventures in the Muggle and wizarding worlds. From Privet Drive in Little Whinging to Diagon Alley, Hogsmeade and Hogwarts, players will encounter new faces, new challenges and new magic, preparing them for the ultimate face-off against Lord Voldemort!