La préquelle de « THE HUNGER GAMES » a déjà une bande-annonce épique

Ultimate Games S.A.,PlayWay S.A., Deadliest Catch: The Game

Hey, you! Yes, you! Do you want to be a landlubber your whole life? Or maybe you dream of making a fortune, sailing dangerous seas and learning the secrets of king crab catchers? Are you not afraid of risk, storms and crab claws? If you are brave enough, come with me to Dutch Harbor! For a few days every year, experienced crab catchers and greenhorns brave the elements side by side, putting their health and life on the line. The goal is to earn a fortune and become known as the best crab catcher. Now you can become one of them! In Deadliest Catch: The Game you will compete in dangerous sea rallies to catch more crabs than you ever thought possible. The task is not simple – it is a battle against time, fishing quotas, crab migrations, and most importantly: the sea. Such is your fate on the Alaskan waters! Your ship is no different from those that sail from Dutch Harbor every fall to seek a fortune in the marine abyss. You will conn your vessel in all conditions: breeze or gale, no storm can scare you, however terrifying it may look. The troubled sea, the soaked ship deck, the vessel floating on the waves - and you to overcome it all! At your disposal, we leave not only this fishing vessel, but also all the onboard equipment - the crane, the winch, the launcher, and the coiling system. We will teach you to use them, step by step. Remember, no-one was born with the rudder - or a crab - in their hand. However, you will manage the vessel by yourself - as captain and fisherman at the same time. All devices are handled by you in the first-person mode to have the best view of everything …