La préquelle de « THE HUNGER GAMES » a déjà une bande-annonce épique

porte des lions
La préquelle met en vedette Rachel Zegler et Tom Blyth, ainsi que Viola Davis et Peter Dinklage.
© LiongateLe prequel de The Hunger Games a déjà présenté sa bande-annonce
Hunger Games : la ballade des oiseaux chanteurs et des serpents vient de dévoiler sa première bande-annonce et les premières minutes du prequel de la saga de Les jeux de la faim ça donne déjà de quoi parler et Nous vous disons ce que l’on sait sur le projet.
L’aperçu montre Corionalus Snow à 18 ans, quand chargé de transformer The Hunger Games en un spectacle. Durant cette période, on le voit être aux commandes de Lucy Gray Baird, le rôle tenu par Rachel Zegler.
+ De quoi parle Hunger Games : La ballade des oiseaux chanteurs et des serpents et quand est-il sorti ?
L’histoire suit Snow, dont la famille traverse des moments difficiles, mais ils voient l’opportunité d’un changement dans leur vie lorsqu’il est choisi comme mentor. des dixièmes Hunger Games.
« Son euphorie s’estompe lorsqu’il est chargé d’encadrer une fille du 12e arrondissement pauvre : Lucy Gray Baird, une jeune femme appartenant à une troupe itinérante appelée Covey, qui s’est réfugiée dans le 12e arrondissement après l’effondrement de la rébellion.« , a-t-il pointé porte des lions c’est une déclaration. Le film sortira le 16 novembre..
+ Qui est qui dans la préquelle de Hunger Games ? Distribution
- Rachel Zegler (L’amour sans barrières) joue Lucy Gray Baird, une jeune femme du District 12.
- Tom Blyth (Billy the kid) donne vie à Coriolanus Snow.
- Viola Davis (La mère du blues) succède au Dr Volumnia Gaul, directeur du jeu et cerveau derrière la division des armes expérimentales du Capitole.
- Chasseur Schafer (Euphorie) joue un jeune Tigris Snow, cousin et confident de Coriolanus Snow.
- Josh Andres Rivera (L’amour sans barrières) est Sejanus Plinth, un ami proche de Snow.
- Pierre Dinklage (Game of Thrones) remplit le rôle de Dean Casca Highbottom, le créateur général de l’événement.
Le casting le complète Brûler Gorman (Commandant Hoff), Jason Schwarzman (Lucrèce ‘Lucky’ Flickerman), Fionnula Flanagan (grand-mère), Kjell Brutscheidt (Tanneur), zoé renée (Lysistrate Vickers), ashley liao (Colombier Clemensia), Isobel Jesper Jones (Mayfair Lipp) Sophie Sánchez (Wovey), Carl Spencer (Sourire), Amélie Hoeferle (Faucille de Vipsania) et Mackenzie Lansing (Corail).
