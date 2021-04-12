La nouvelle bande-annonce de Falcon et The Winter Soldier taquine beaucoup d’excitation dans les derniers épisodes

Avec seulement quelques épisodes restants, Marvel a lancé une nouvelle bande-annonce pour Le faucon et le soldat de l’hiver, offrant un aperçu de ce qui est à venir.
L’épisode de la semaine dernière de Le faucon et le soldat de l’hiver nous a donné un enfer d’une fin. Celui qui montre clairement où tout le monde en est et les enjeux actuels en jeu. Il y a beaucoup de chemin à parcourir dans ces deux derniers épisodes, et d’après cette bande-annonce, ça va devenir explosif …
J’apprécie TFATWS jusqu’à présent et désireux de voir comment ils mettent fin à cette histoire. Avec les lignes tracées, je ne peux pas m’empêcher de me refroidir alors que Bucky dit: «Ouais, nous le faisons.» Ça va être drôle.
Réalisé par Kari Skogland avec Malcolm Spellman comme scénariste en chef, la série de six épisodes met en vedette Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Daniel Brühl, Emily VanCamp, Wyatt Russell, Erin Kellyman, Adepero Oduye, Amy Aquino et Danny Ramirez. Les quatre premiers épisodes de «The Falcon and The Winter Soldier» sont maintenant diffusés sur Disney +.
Un nouvel épisode de Le faucon et le soldat de l’hiver frappe ce vendredi, avec la finale le 23 avril.
