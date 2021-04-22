La motivation de Killer révélée dans «  Spiral: From the Book of Saw  »

Un nouveau spot télé de ‘Spirale: du livre de Saw’, qui révèle la motivation derrière les actes du nouveau méchant de la franchise.
La bande originale de ‘Vu’ a été lancé en 2004, en cours de création par James Wan Oui Leigh Whannell. La saga suit un tueur en série qui place ses victimes dans des pièges conçus pour tester leur moral et leur instinct de survie.
Maintenant, un nouveau spot télévisé partagé a montré des indices sur la motivation possible du nouveau tueur en série de la franchise, une fois que le personnage joué par Chris Rock a déclaré dans le clip: « Il a des policiers corrompus comme cible. » De plus, il serait dû à « quelque chose de personnel » que le méchant a vécu.
En ce moment, et après avoir dévoilé sa bande-annonce officielle, ‘Spiral: From the Book of Saw’ prépare sa première le 14 mai.
