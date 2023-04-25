La mise à jour de Sons of the Forest permet à Kelvin d’en transporter plus et apporte une annonce de traîneau

Fils de la forêt a récemment reçu une autre mise à jour. Entre autres choses, le patch apporte des améliorations mineures à l’IA et une caméra d’action pour visionner des vidéos de séquences trouvées. Mais Kelvin peut enfin transporter plus de bois et il y a de grandes annonces pour l’avenir.
La mise à jour Sons of the Forest apporte une meilleure IA et plus encore
C’est de cela qu’il s’agit : « Sons of the Forest » est toujours en accès anticipé, mais jouit toujours d’une popularité ininterrompue. Les développeurs publient une petite mise à jour toutes les deux semainesqui change parfois plus, parfois moins.
C’est dans la nouvelle mise à jour : Le patch 04 est la dernière mise à jour de Sons of the Forest. Cela conduit quatre nouvelles fonctionnalités et apporte beaucoup de petites améliorations au jeu en même temps.
Cela inclut des choses comme meilleurs effets de neige dans une cinématique, mais aussi des choses comme un IA améliorée, a changé le comportement des amis et des ennemis, etc. Par exemple, les cannibales ont plus d’espace pour s’asseoir ou se tenir debout, et leur armure subit des dégâts visibles.
Les points forts de la mise à jour peut se résumer comme suit :
- Kelvin peut enfin transporter plus de bois : Plus précisément, notre compagnon crée désormais deux logs au lieu d’un seul. Ainsi, le souhait de la communauté a été exaucé.
- Le nom vous sauve : Vous pouvez enfin nommer vous-même votre sauvegarde.
- Caméra d’action : Un nouvel élément a été introduit qui vous permet de visionner des vidéos de séquences trouvées. Le premier d’entre eux est déjà dans le jeu.
- Appareil de vision nocturne plus lumineux : L’appareil de vision nocturne brille d’une nouvelle splendeur et vous permet désormais d’en voir plus.
- La vision nocturne, les jumelles, le fil et l’ampoule peuvent désormais être utilisés via les emplacements de sélection rapide.
D’ailleurs, il faudrait sur le terrain de golf maintenant un nouveau lac et des canards les lacs et les étangs devraient mieux apparaître sur la carte GPS et les animaux blessés comme l’orignal s’allongeront occasionnellement pour se reposer lorsque leur énergie est faible.
Grande annonce: Avec l’une des mises à jour à venir, le tant attendu Traîneau pour grumes pour rejoindre le jeu. La communauté l’attendait depuis sa sortie.
La liste complète de tous les correctifs et modifications dans le patch 04 pour Sons of the Forest peut être trouvé ici sur la page Steam du jeu de survie d’horreur. quoi ça troisième mise à jour de Sons of the Forest vous pouvez lire dans cet article 45secondes.fr. Tous les guides Sons of the Forest vous pouvez trouver ici.
Comment aimez-vous les innovations? Que souhaitez-vous d’autre pour la prochaine mise à jour ? Dites le nous dans les commentaires.
