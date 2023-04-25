La mise à jour de Sons of the Forest permet à Kelvin d’en transporter plus et apporte une annonce de traîneau

Newnight , Sons Of The Forest Steam Account

An entirely new experience from the makers of the ‘The Forest’ Sent to find a missing billionaire on a remote island, you find yourself in a cannibal-infested hellscape. Craft, build, and struggle to survive, alone or with friends, in this terrifying new open-world survival horror simulator. A Survival Horror Simulator Experience complete freedom to tackle the world how you want. You decide what you do, where to go and how best to survive. There are no NPC's barking orders at you or giving you missions you don't want to do. You give the orders, you choose what happens next. Fight Demons Enter a world where nowhere is safe and fight against a range of mutated creatures, some who are almost human like, and others who are like nothing you have ever seen before. Armed with pistols, axes, stun batons and more, protect yourself and those you care for. Build and Craft Feel every interaction; Break sticks to make fires. Use an axe to cut out windows and floors. Build a small cabin, or a sea-side compound, the choice is yours. Changing Seasons Pluck fresh salmon directly from streams in spring and summer. Collect and store meat for the cold winter months. You're not alone on this island, so as winter rolls in and food and resources become scarce you won't be the only one looking for a meal. Co-op Gameplay Survive alone, or with friends. Share items and work together to build defenses. Bring back-up to explore above and below ground.