La famille Real House of Gucci critique le nouveau film de Ridley Scott

Les héritiers d’Aldo Gucci ont publié une lettre critiquant le portrait de leur famille dans le nouveau film de Ridley Scott Maison de Gucci.

Ces membres de la famille Gucci, qui ont dirigé l’empire de la mode jusqu’au milieu des années 1980, ont contesté le fait que leur famille soit décrite comme des « voyous » qui étaient « ignorants et insensibles au monde qui les entourait ».

Le film de Scott, inspiré de l’histoire de la famille Gucci et basé sur le livre de non-fiction La maison Gucci : une histoire sensationnelle de meurtre, de folie, de glamour et de cupidité, a été pris à cœur par la famille qui a déclaré que « c’est extrêmement douloureux d’un point de vue humain et une insulte à l’héritage que la marque se construit aujourd’hui ».

Sur leurs droits, ils ont déclaré que « la famille Gucci se réserve le droit de prendre toute initiative pour protéger leur nom et leur image, ainsi que ceux de leurs proches ».

La lettre détaillée vise également spécifiquement la représentation de Lady Gaga de Patrizia Reggiani, une femme qui (spoilers!)

Lady Gaga dans House Of Gucci, Crédit : Alamy
Les héritiers d’Aldo Gucci ont déclaré que le film de Scott dépeint Reggiani comme « une victime essayant de survivre dans une culture d’entreprise masculine et machiste ».

Selon la famille Gucci, cela « ne pouvait être plus éloigné de la vérité », car dans les années 1980, Gucci était une « entreprise inclusive ».

Gucci, qui avait plusieurs femmes à des postes de direction dans les années 1980 (l’époque où un grand pourcentage du film a été tourné), a également déclaré que le statut de victime de Reggiani était également faussement souligné dans les déclarations des membres de la distribution.

Cela pourrait faire référence à l’interview de Lady Gaga dans Vogue où elle a déclaré que même si elle ne voulait pas « glorifier quelqu’un qui commettrait un meurtre », elle voulait « rendre hommage aux femmes à travers l’histoire qui sont devenues des expertes en survie ».

Outre cette lettre, d’autres critiques de Maison de Gucci été faite par Patricia Gucci (la fille d’Aldo Gucci) qui a accusé Scott d’avoir « volé l’identité d’une famille pour faire du profit ».

Ridley Scott, Crédit : Alamy
En réponse à cela, le célèbre réalisateur a déclaré sur BBC Radio 4: « Vous devez vous rappeler qu’un Gucci a été assassiné et qu’un autre est allé en prison pour fraude fiscale, vous ne pouvez donc pas me parler de faire des bénéfices. Dès que vous faites que vous deveniez une partie du domaine public. »

House Of Gucci est sorti au cinéma depuis le 26 novembre et a reçu la meilleure fréquentation du week-end d’ouverture d’un drame au cours des 2 dernières années.

30/11/2021 à 22:54