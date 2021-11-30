in Actualité

La famille Gucci critique durement le nouveau film de Ridley Scott

Le réalisateur vétéran Ridley Scott a réussi à capter l’attention du public et des critiques à travers son plus récent film « House of Gucci », présentant une histoire inspirée de la vie réelle qui montre clairement les batailles internes pour le contrôle de la puissante marque de mode, quelque chose qui a pas été du goût de certains des héritiers de l’entreprise.

Le film, qui a été salué pour la manière dont il équilibre son niveau de divertissement et la qualité de son scénario narratif, nous présente Lady Gaga dans le rôle de Patrizia Reggiani, mondialement connue pour avoir été le cerveau du meurtre de son mari. Patrizio Gucci (Adam Driver), principal héritier de la maison de couture.

À travers une déclaration présentée par Variety, la vraie famille Gucci a exprimé que le film présente un portrait inexact d’eux, qu’ils décrivent comme un « extrêmement douloureux » qui « insulte l’héritage » de leur marque, en plus de présenter un ton indulgent envers Reggiani, qu’ils décrivent comme « l’instigateur du meurtre de Maurizio Gucci ».

« Gucci est une famille qui vit en honorant le travail de ses ancêtres, dont la mémoire ne mérite pas d’être troublée pour apparaître dans un film qui n’est pas vrai et qui ne rend pas justice à ses protagonistes. Les membres de la famille Gucci se réservent tout droit de protéger leur nom, leur image et la dignité de leurs proches », indique le communiqué.

Les membres de la famille Gucci précisent également qu’ils n’ont jamais été contactés par la production au cours de son développement. « House of Gucci », malgré des critiques mitigées de la presse, a été très apprécié du grand public, devenant l’un des films dramatiques les plus réussis pendant la période de pandémie.

