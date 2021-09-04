La Casa de Papel 5 : a-t-elle vraiment été un succès ?

En novembre 2019, Álex Pina a annoncé le début du tournage de la cinquième et dernière saison de Le vol d’argent. Et, après un long travail et une pause due à la pandémie, ce n’est qu’hier que Netflix a ajouté les chapitres à son catalogue. Ce premier tome de cinq épisodes a provoqué des réactions différentes chez les fans qui attendaient avec une grande anxiété de connaître le sort du groupe.
Dans la quatrième saison de Le vol d’argent les voleurs ont été confinés à la Banque d’Espagne, tandis qu’El Professor a été découvert par l’inspecteur Sierra. A tel point que, dans ce premier tome d’épisodes, les suiveurs de l’histoire ont découvert ce qui est arrivé à chacun des personnages. Bien sûr, il y a quelque chose qui ne manquait pas et qu’il est impossible d’oublier : la haine d’Arturito et de la salopette rouge.
Cependant, malgré la cinquième saison de Le vol d’argent C’était très attendu dans le monde entier au point qu’une entreprise indienne a donné un jour de congé à ses employés pour voir la première, ce n’était pas ce que beaucoup imaginaient. Bien que oui, l’adrénaline était toujours présente dans tous les chapitres, le résultat était si inattendu qu’il a choqué les fans.
En tout cas, cette édition vaut le détour et la grande preuve en est les bonnes critiques qu’elle a reçues. « Le vol d’argent Il confie tout à la carte adrénaline avec des résultats inégaux« , dit Espinof. En revanche, Berto Molina d’El Confidencial a souligné que ce sont les deux premiers épisodes qui lui ont rappelé pourquoi la fiction a atteint le sommet.
De même, l’opinion de la presse internationale ne pouvait être absente. Ed Power de The Telegraph a attribué quatre étoiles aux cinq premiers chapitres et l’a comparé à Rapide et furieux. Par ailleurs, le journaliste a également souligné la participation de Patrick Criado qui a donné vie à Rafael, le fils de Berlin et qui a ébloui par sa performance.
45secondes est un nouveau média, n’hésitez pas à partager notre article sur les réseaux sociaux afin de nous donner un solide coup de pouce. 🙂
-
Rainbow Socks - Femmes Hommes - Sushi Chaussettes Tamago Butterfish Saumon 2x Maki - 5 Paires - Taille UE 36-40UNIQUE AND EXCEPTIONAL SOCKS - Sushi Socks Box is unlike any other product of this type in the world. The idea for the socks that look and are packed like real sushi was born a few years ago in the heads of creative people who love sushi. Each sock is folded in a specific way so that it resembles the Japanese delicacy. If you are searching for unique socks, you're in the right place. Fans of sushi and funny socks - let's come together! :D IDEAL FOR A GIFT - Sushi Socks Box is a fantastic idea for a funny gift that will always spark a lot of laughter. Surprise your nearest and dearest with the contents of the box! Whether it's a Christmas gift/birthday gift/Valentine's Day gift, our sushi socks are a universal gift for all occasions. Sushi socks will be also practical as a party gift or corporate gift. We guarantee a burst of laughter when the gift recipient discovers that they received socks instead of sushi. Trick your friends! COLORFUL SOCKS ARE COOL - Food socks are a fashionable motif in the world of modern sock fashion - just like the Japanese style. We've combined these two things to bring you very funny, colorful, and hipster sushi socks. Our socks ideally match casual clothes or a suit making your outfit more colorful and turning it into something exceptional and modern. Sushi socks are also an indispensable gadget of every sushi and Japan lover. Fans of colorful socks won't be disappointed as well. :D HIGH QUALITY, FAMILY BUSINESS - Sushi socks are produced in a small family company in Central Europe. This process supports the local textile industry. Owing to our passion and many years of experience, the production maintains high standards offering high-quality cotton socks in original and detailed patterns and colors. Our sushi socks have been awarded the OEKO-TEX certificate which is an international symbol of the best quality of textile products. MAKI, NIGIRI, AND MORE - Our Sushi Socks Box Slice contains multiple types of Japanese sushi: salmon, tuna, octopus nigiri, tamago omelet, or butterfish as well as maki with cucumber, turnip, and tuna. Each sock has its own unique pattern and colors: black, white, green, pink, claret, red, yellow, brown, and purple. The set also contains soy sauce bottles, wasabi, and ginger made of fabric. The socks are available in sizes for men and women: (UK 4-7 EUR 36-40) and (UK 7,5-11 EUR 41-46)
-
Narcos-Saisons 1 à 3
-
Sushi Socks Box - 1 paire de Sushi CHAUSSETTES en Coton pour Fammes et Hommes, Saumon, 36/40UNIQUE AND EXCEPTIONAL SOCKS - Sushi Socks Box is unlike any other product of this type in the world. The idea for the socks that look and are packed like real sushi was born a few years ago in the heads of creative people who love sushi. Each sock is folded in a specific way so that it resembles the Japanese delicacy. If you are searching for unique socks, you're in the right place. Fans of sushi and funny socks - let's come together! :D IDEAL FOR A GIFT - Sushi Socks Box is a fantastic idea for a funny gift that will always spark a lot of laughter. Surprise your nearest and dearest with the contents of the box! Whether it's a Christmas gift/birthday gift/Valentine's Day gift, our sushi socks are a universal gift for all occasions. Sushi socks will be also practical as a party gift or corporate gift. We guarantee a burst of laughter when the gift recipient discovers that they received socks instead of sushi. Trick your friends! COLORFUL SOCKS ARE COOL - Food socks are a fashionable motif in the world of modern sock fashion - just like the Japanese style. We've combined these two things to bring you very funny, colorful, and hipster sushi socks. Our socks ideally match casual clothes or a suit making your outfit more colorful and turning it into something exceptional and modern. Sushi socks are also an indispensable gadget of every sushi and Japan lover. Fans of colorful socks won't be disappointed as well. :D HIGH QUALITY, FAMILY BUSINESS - Sushi socks are produced in a small family company in Central Europe. This process supports the local textile industry. Owing to our passion and many years of experience, the production maintains high standards offering high-quality cotton socks in original and detailed patterns and colors. Our sushi socks have been awarded the OEKO-TEX certificate which is an international symbol of the best quality of textile products. MAKI, NIGIRI, AND MORE - Our Sushi Socks Box Slice contains multiple types of Japanese sushi: salmon, tuna, octopus nigiri, tamago omelet, or butterfish as well as maki with cucumber, turnip, and tuna. Each sock has its own unique pattern and colors: black, white, green, pink, claret, red, yellow, brown, and purple. The set also contains soy sauce bottles, wasabi, and ginger made of fabric. The socks are available in sizes for men and women: (UK 4-7 EUR 36-40) and (UK 7,5-11 EUR 41-46)
-
Bella Ciao (Música Original de la Serie la Casa de Papel/ Money Heist)