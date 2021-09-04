La Casa de Papel 5 : a-t-elle vraiment été un succès ?

Rainbow Socks - Femmes Hommes - Sushi Chaussettes Tamago Butterfish Saumon 2x Maki - 5 Paires - Taille UE 36-40

UNIQUE AND EXCEPTIONAL SOCKS - Sushi Socks Box is unlike any other product of this type in the world. The idea for the socks that look and are packed like real sushi was born a few years ago in the heads of creative people who love sushi. Each sock is folded in a specific way so that it resembles the Japanese delicacy. If you are searching for unique socks, you're in the right place. Fans of sushi and funny socks - let's come together! :D IDEAL FOR A GIFT - Sushi Socks Box is a fantastic idea for a funny gift that will always spark a lot of laughter. Surprise your nearest and dearest with the contents of the box! Whether it's a Christmas gift/birthday gift/Valentine's Day gift, our sushi socks are a universal gift for all occasions. Sushi socks will be also practical as a party gift or corporate gift. We guarantee a burst of laughter when the gift recipient discovers that they received socks instead of sushi. Trick your friends! COLORFUL SOCKS ARE COOL - Food socks are a fashionable motif in the world of modern sock fashion - just like the Japanese style. We've combined these two things to bring you very funny, colorful, and hipster sushi socks. Our socks ideally match casual clothes or a suit making your outfit more colorful and turning it into something exceptional and modern. Sushi socks are also an indispensable gadget of every sushi and Japan lover. Fans of colorful socks won't be disappointed as well. :D HIGH QUALITY, FAMILY BUSINESS - Sushi socks are produced in a small family company in Central Europe. This process supports the local textile industry. Owing to our passion and many years of experience, the production maintains high standards offering high-quality cotton socks in original and detailed patterns and colors. Our sushi socks have been awarded the OEKO-TEX certificate which is an international symbol of the best quality of textile products. MAKI, NIGIRI, AND MORE - Our Sushi Socks Box Slice contains multiple types of Japanese sushi: salmon, tuna, octopus nigiri, tamago omelet, or butterfish as well as maki with cucumber, turnip, and tuna. Each sock has its own unique pattern and colors: black, white, green, pink, claret, red, yellow, brown, and purple. The set also contains soy sauce bottles, wasabi, and ginger made of fabric. The socks are available in sizes for men and women: (UK 4-7 EUR 36-40) and (UK 7,5-11 EUR 41-46)