La bande-annonce de Transformers: Rise of the Beasts dévoile la saga Beast Wars sur grand écran

Optimus Prime et les Autobots font face à leur plus grand défi à ce jour dans la dernière bande-annonce de Transformers : le soulèvement des bêtesqui présentera le Guerres des bêtes saga sur grand écran pour la première fois. Publié avec l’aimable autorisation de Paramount Pictures, Transformers : le soulèvement des bêtes promet de livrer à nouveau toute l’action et le spectacle qui ont captivé les cinéphiles du monde entier pendant tant d’années, déchaînant les Maximals, les Predacons et les Terrorcons sur la bataille existante sur terre entre les Autobots et les Decepticons. Découvrez la nouvelle bande-annonce de Transformers : le soulèvement des bêtes dessous.
Transformers : le soulèvement des bêtes emmènera le public dans une aventure de globe-trotter des années 90 et reprendra en 1994. La dernière sortie suit une paire d’archéologues humains de Brooklyn qui entrent dans un ancien conflit à travers une aventure de globe-trotter avec les Autobots qui se rattache à trois factions de la race Transformers : les Maximals, les Predacons et les Terrorcons. Fortement influencé par la bien-aimée Guerres des bêtes scénario, Transformers : le soulèvement des bêtes amènera plusieurs personnages bien-aimés dans la mêlée, notamment Optimus Primal, Rhinox, Airazor et Cheetor. Non seulement que, Transformers : le soulèvement des bêtes devrait également introduire la technologie Cybertronian, le Transwarp Drive. Ce qui devrait être familier aux fans du Transformateurs série et permet à un voyageur de parcourir de vastes distances intergalactiques en un clin d’œil et peut même lui permettre de voyager dans le temps.
Réalisé par Steven Caple Jr., Transformers : le soulèvement des bêtes sera dirigé par Godzilla : Roi des monstres et Dans les hauteurs la star Anthony Ramos aux côtés Puissance du projet et Judas et le Messie noir vedette Dominique Fishback. Le reste du casting comprend Lauren Vélez (Spider-Man: dans le Spider-Verse), le rappeur Tobe Nwigwe, et Transformateurs icône Peter Cullen dans le rôle d’Optimus Prime.
L’actrice oscarisée Michelle Yeoh rejoindra la franchise en tant qu’Airazor aux côtés de Pete Davidson en tant que Mirage, Liza Koshy en tant qu’Arcee; Cristo Fernández dans Wheeljack, John DiMaggio dans Stratosphere et Transit, David Sobolov dans Rhinox et Battletrap, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez dans Nightbird, Peter Dinklage dans Scourge et Hellboy star Ron Perlman dans le rôle d’Optimus Primal, le leader des Maximals.
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts étendra la franchise et Rivals the Original
Avec l’introduction de différentes versions de Transformer, Transformers : le soulèvement des bêtes est prêt à présenter au public une toute nouvelle facette de la franchise, avec la star Anthony Ramos taquinant comment ce dernier opus élargira les choses. « Notre film est différent. Steven Caple Jr., qui a réalisé Creed 2, il a une vision. Il élargit le monde », a déclaré l’acteur. Je partage la vedette avec elle, et nous avons les nouveaux personnages, Optimus Primal, Cheetor, un tas de nouveaux personnages et tous les OG – Optimus Prime et Bumble Bee, donc, nous élargissons le monde.
Non seulement cela, mais Ramos a révélé que certains dans les coulisses pensent que Transformers : le soulèvement des bêtes rivalisera avec le film original de Michael Bay. « Lorenzo di Bonaventura, qui est l’un de nos producteurs principaux du film, est venu me voir et m’a dit : ‘Comment te sens-tu à propos du film, mec ?’ J’étais comme, ‘Je ne sais pas, je ne l’ai pas vu.’ Et il était comme, […] « Il rivalise avec le premier », a-t-il révélé. « J’étais comme, ‘Wow!’ Ce film était l’introduction de la franchise, donc cela ressemble presque à une introduction dans une nouvelle franchise. C’est comme le début d’une nouvelle chose, ce qui est incroyable. Steven Caple Jr., notre réalisateur, est incroyable. Dominique Fishback, Pete Davidson et le casting est fou. Je suis juste reconnaissant d’être là.
Transformers : le soulèvement des bêtes est prévu pour le 9 juin 2023 par Paramount Pictures.
