La bande-annonce de Transformers: Rise of the Beasts dévoile la saga Beast Wars sur grand écran

Square Enix, Voice of Cards: The Beasts of Burden

Outline This is the tale of a girl who swears revenge on monsters. After losing her home, she joins hands with a mysterious boy and sets out into the unknown. But will it be the light of hope, or the darkness of despair that awaits them at journey's end..? The Voice of Cards series are RPGs, told entirely through the medium of cards. In this episode "The Beasts of Burden", you can trap the monsters you defeat in cards and use them as skills in battle. Enjoy a truly unique gaming experience from the minds of YOKO TARO, Keiichi Okabe and Kimihiko Fujisaka. Unique Features The story in this game progresses under the guidance of a game master (the person who controls the action in a tabletop RPG). The world this story takes place in, including all the towns, dungeons and fields, is represented entirely by cards, as the player moves avatars to go on their adventure. The outcome of the battles and encounters at the many different places you visit, and even destiny itself, will sometimes be resolved with the roll of a die… You can also play a new and unique card game at the Game Parlour in town. Would you like to accompany the Game Master on a journey into the world of Voice of Cards, brought to life through beautiful art and music? *This game is not a direct sequel to Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars or Voice of Cards: The Forsaken Maiden and can be enjoyed as a standalone adventure. *You may find that the gamemaster occasionally stumbles, corrects themselves or needs to clear their throat, in order to give you the most immersive and true to life Tabletop RPG experience. *Product bundles that include this game are also available. Please take care …