La bande-annonce de The Spine of Night Red Band promet une fantaisie adulte audacieuse, belle et horrible

L’animation en tant que médium a une histoire très riche. Ce qui a commencé comme un court métrage de nouveauté diffusé avant un long métrage est rapidement devenu un événement familial pour le grand écran. Mais pendant les années 70 et 80, il y avait des artistes et des studios qui ont essayé de repousser les limites du médium et de créer des films pour adultes bourrés d’action et désordonnés. La colonne vertébrale de la nuit ressemble à une lettre d’amour à cette époque spécifique de l’histoire de l’animation, et elle promet de livrer toutes les images trippantes dont les fans ont soif.

Si vous avez été distrait par les images cool, Red Band raconte l’intrigue du film ci-dessous :

« Ce conte fantastique épique, sur l’histoire d’une terre qui n’a jamais existé, commence lorsqu’un jeune homme ambitieux vole des connaissances interdites à une plante sacrée. Il tombe dans ses tentations les plus sombres et, ce faisant, déchaîne des siècles de souffrance sur l’humanité. Comme son le pouvoir grandit au fil des ans, il incombe à des personnes de différents acabits et cultures de tenter de l’arrêter. . »

La colonne vertébrale de la nuit est écrit et réalisé par Philip Gelatt, dont les travaux précédents incluent Amour, Mort & Robots, et Morgan Galen King, dont les travaux précédents comprenaient le court Exordium. Le film est casté avec de nombreuses stars telles que Lucy Lawless (Xena: Warrior Princess, Ash vs The Evil Dead, Richard E. Grant (Loki), Patton Oswalt (MODOK, Ratatouille), Betty Gabriel (Get Out) et Joe Manganiello ( Justice League). Le film a été présenté en avant-première au festival du film South by Southwest 2021 et a été acclamé par la critique pour ses performances et ses visuels saisissants.

La colonne vertébrale de la nuit est principalement animé en rotoscope, qui est la technique de traçage sur des acteurs en direct image par image pour produire une action réaliste. La technique a été largement utilisée dans les films qui La colonne vertébrale de la nuit rend hommage à. Dans une interview avec Film Inquiry, Morgan Galen King avait ceci à dire.

« Dès le moment où j’ai commencé à travailler sur l’animation, la chose qui m’a le plus influencée a été la fin des années 70 début des années 80 des classiques de Ralph Bakshi comme Heavy métal, aussi un peu de He-Man et Tonnerre. J’ai grandi avec beaucoup de ces trucs, j’étais juste dans la poche de cinq ans, où tout ça était vraiment gros. Alors oui, c’était une esthétique que j’ai toujours voulu poursuivre}. {Beaucoup de courts métrages sur lesquels j’ai travaillé avant cela, c’était comme affiner ce flux de travail et trouver comment le faire à l’échelle du long métrage. En fin de compte, Phil a vu le court métrage Exordium (2013), et nous nous sommes réunis, et il nous a acheté un entrepôt et nous avons fait cette énorme épopée fantastique dans cette petite pièce, puis l’avons dessiné pendant sept ans. »

« J’aime la fantasy en tant que genre et la science-fiction en tant que genre et l’horreur en tant que genre et à l’époque, et je suppose qu’à ce jour, c’était la seule fois où j’ai pu écrire de la fantasy à part entière », a déclaré Philip Gelatt également avec Enquête cinématographique.

« Pouvoir faire ce genre et jouer avec ce genre et faire ce genre d’une manière particulière était certainement la partie la plus amusante de l’écrire. C’est juste amusant de s’asseoir et de penser aux mondes fantastiques et aux barbares et aux bibliothécaires et nécromanciens étranges, je C’est-à-dire que j’adore ce genre de choses. C’est génial ! »

RLJE Films a repris La colonne vertébrale de la nuit pour la distribution et a annoncé que le film sortira dans le commerce le 29 octobre, où il sortira en salles ainsi qu’en On Demand et Digital HD. Que vous soyez un fan de longue date de l’étrange et du merveilleux, ou un nouveau venu dans l’horreur fantastique culte, La colonne vertébrale de la nuit semble malgré tout promettre une expérience éblouissante.

29/10/2021 à 19:50