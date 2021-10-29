La bande-annonce de The Spine of Night Red Band promet une fantaisie adulte audacieuse, belle et horrible

Compressport Ultralight Visor - AW21 - Red - Size: One - mens / womens

Compressport Ultralight Visor The Ultralight Visor has become one of Compressport's most successful products across the globe. This race-oriented, flagship visor with a mesh band offers optimal ventilation during high-intensity efforts. Featuring a lightweight, curved peak, this Ultralight Visor from Compressport offers optimal sun protection for your eyes and face. The visor does not retain water to ensure the visor remains featherlight in all conditions and keeps you feeling dry and comfortable even if hot race days require a little head dousing. Designed for sportspeople, the visor features fast-drying, anti-bacterial towelling fabric on the inside of the peak to absorb perspiration as it is being produced to ensure optimal, pressure-free comfort during exercise. The visor helps to keep your eyes clear of sweat and unruly hair during various activities. Water-repellent fibre works to wick moisture away and evacuates sweat without absorbing it to keep the visor lightweight and comfortable. A wide, mesh band is elasticated to fit snugly around your head to prevent the visor from moving when you do so that you can stay focused. This elasticated fit will also ensure that the visor won't fly off if the wind picks up.