La bande-annonce de The Spine of Night Red Band promet une fantaisie adulte audacieuse, belle et horrible

L’animation en tant que médium a une histoire très riche. Ce qui a commencé comme un court métrage de nouveauté diffusé avant un long métrage est rapidement devenu un événement familial pour le grand écran. Mais pendant les années 70 et 80, il y avait des artistes et des studios qui ont essayé de repousser les limites du médium et de créer des films pour adultes bourrés d’action et désordonnés. La colonne vertébrale de la nuit ressemble à une lettre d’amour à cette époque spécifique de l’histoire de l’animation, et elle promet de livrer toutes les images trippantes dont les fans ont soif.
Si vous avez été distrait par les images cool, Red Band raconte l’intrigue du film ci-dessous :
« Ce conte fantastique épique, sur l’histoire d’une terre qui n’a jamais existé, commence lorsqu’un jeune homme ambitieux vole des connaissances interdites à une plante sacrée. Il tombe dans ses tentations les plus sombres et, ce faisant, déchaîne des siècles de souffrance sur l’humanité. Comme son le pouvoir grandit au fil des ans, il incombe à des personnes de différents acabits et cultures de tenter de l’arrêter. . »
La colonne vertébrale de la nuit est écrit et réalisé par Philip Gelatt, dont les travaux précédents incluent Amour, Mort & Robots, et Morgan Galen King, dont les travaux précédents comprenaient le court Exordium. Le film est casté avec de nombreuses stars telles que Lucy Lawless (Xena: Warrior Princess, Ash vs The Evil Dead, Richard E. Grant (Loki), Patton Oswalt (MODOK, Ratatouille), Betty Gabriel (Get Out) et Joe Manganiello ( Justice League). Le film a été présenté en avant-première au festival du film South by Southwest 2021 et a été acclamé par la critique pour ses performances et ses visuels saisissants.
La colonne vertébrale de la nuit est principalement animé en rotoscope, qui est la technique de traçage sur des acteurs en direct image par image pour produire une action réaliste. La technique a été largement utilisée dans les films qui La colonne vertébrale de la nuit rend hommage à. Dans une interview avec Film Inquiry, Morgan Galen King avait ceci à dire.
« Dès le moment où j’ai commencé à travailler sur l’animation, la chose qui m’a le plus influencée a été la fin des années 70 début des années 80 des classiques de Ralph Bakshi comme Heavy métal, aussi un peu de He-Man et Tonnerre. J’ai grandi avec beaucoup de ces trucs, j’étais juste dans la poche de cinq ans, où tout ça était vraiment gros. Alors oui, c’était une esthétique que j’ai toujours voulu poursuivre}. {Beaucoup de courts métrages sur lesquels j’ai travaillé avant cela, c’était comme affiner ce flux de travail et trouver comment le faire à l’échelle du long métrage. En fin de compte, Phil a vu le court métrage Exordium (2013), et nous nous sommes réunis, et il nous a acheté un entrepôt et nous avons fait cette énorme épopée fantastique dans cette petite pièce, puis l’avons dessiné pendant sept ans. »
.
« J’aime la fantasy en tant que genre et la science-fiction en tant que genre et l’horreur en tant que genre et à l’époque, et je suppose qu’à ce jour, c’était la seule fois où j’ai pu écrire de la fantasy à part entière », a déclaré Philip Gelatt également avec Enquête cinématographique.
« Pouvoir faire ce genre et jouer avec ce genre et faire ce genre d’une manière particulière était certainement la partie la plus amusante de l’écrire. C’est juste amusant de s’asseoir et de penser aux mondes fantastiques et aux barbares et aux bibliothécaires et nécromanciens étranges, je C’est-à-dire que j’adore ce genre de choses. C’est génial ! »
RLJE Films a repris La colonne vertébrale de la nuit pour la distribution et a annoncé que le film sortira dans le commerce le 29 octobre, où il sortira en salles ainsi qu’en On Demand et Digital HD. Que vous soyez un fan de longue date de l’étrange et du merveilleux, ou un nouveau venu dans l’horreur fantastique culte, La colonne vertébrale de la nuit semble malgré tout promettre une expérience éblouissante.
45secondes est un nouveau média, n’hésitez pas à partager notre article sur les réseaux sociaux afin de nous donner un solide coup de pouce. 🙂
-
RonHill Life Night Runner 1/2 Zip Top - AW21 - Red - Size: Medium - mensRonHill Life Night Runner 1/2 Zip Top A reflective and lightweight running long-sleeved top with a half zip for ventilation. Designed as a thermal base layer to be worn next to the skin, the Life Night Runner 1/2 Zip Top keeps you warm and visible on low light cooler days. The thermal feel of the top is super soft and has been constructed to be worn on cold days. Highly breathable, the material of the top allows unwanted and intolerable heat to escape and replaces it with fresher air, for outstanding comfort. Moisture-managing, the fabric wicks away sweat and excess moisture from the skin for quicker evaporation, providing you with a drier, fresher feel during sweaty runs. Constructed to keep you safe and visible during any run, the top features new iridescent reflective stirps and a 360 reflective print, providing great visibility to passing vehicles and pedestrians during low light conditions. The reflective details on the top make it the ideal companion for early morning training sessions, late-night runs and shorter winter days. The front zip allows flexibility for venting once you have warmed up on your run, allowing air to flow throughout for quick cooling. On cooler days, the top also features a cosy high collar and thumb loops, helping to retain warmth and provide shielding against windy conditions.
-
RonHill Life Night Runner 1/2 Zip Top - AW21 - Red - Size: X Large - mensRonHill Life Night Runner 1/2 Zip Top A reflective and lightweight running long-sleeved top with a half zip for ventilation. Designed as a thermal base layer to be worn next to the skin, the Life Night Runner 1/2 Zip Top keeps you warm and visible on low light cooler days. The thermal feel of the top is super soft and has been constructed to be worn on cold days. Highly breathable, the material of the top allows unwanted and intolerable heat to escape and replaces it with fresher air, for outstanding comfort. Moisture-managing, the fabric wicks away sweat and excess moisture from the skin for quicker evaporation, providing you with a drier, fresher feel during sweaty runs. Constructed to keep you safe and visible during any run, the top features new iridescent reflective stirps and a 360 reflective print, providing great visibility to passing vehicles and pedestrians during low light conditions. The reflective details on the top make it the ideal companion for early morning training sessions, late-night runs and shorter winter days. The front zip allows flexibility for venting once you have warmed up on your run, allowing air to flow throughout for quick cooling. On cooler days, the top also features a cosy high collar and thumb loops, helping to retain warmth and provide shielding against windy conditions.
-
RonHill Life Night Runner 1/2 Zip Top - AW21 - Red - Size: Small - mensRonHill Life Night Runner 1/2 Zip Top A reflective and lightweight running long-sleeved top with a half zip for ventilation. Designed as a thermal base layer to be worn next to the skin, the Life Night Runner 1/2 Zip Top keeps you warm and visible on low light cooler days. The thermal feel of the top is super soft and has been constructed to be worn on cold days. Highly breathable, the material of the top allows unwanted and intolerable heat to escape and replaces it with fresher air, for outstanding comfort. Moisture-managing, the fabric wicks away sweat and excess moisture from the skin for quicker evaporation, providing you with a drier, fresher feel during sweaty runs. Constructed to keep you safe and visible during any run, the top features new iridescent reflective stirps and a 360 reflective print, providing great visibility to passing vehicles and pedestrians during low light conditions. The reflective details on the top make it the ideal companion for early morning training sessions, late-night runs and shorter winter days. The front zip allows flexibility for venting once you have warmed up on your run, allowing air to flow throughout for quick cooling. On cooler days, the top also features a cosy high collar and thumb loops, helping to retain warmth and provide shielding against windy conditions.
-
RonHill Life Night Runner 1/2 Zip Top - AW21 - Red - Size: Large - mensRonHill Life Night Runner 1/2 Zip Top A reflective and lightweight running long-sleeved top with a half zip for ventilation. Designed as a thermal base layer to be worn next to the skin, the Life Night Runner 1/2 Zip Top keeps you warm and visible on low light cooler days. The thermal feel of the top is super soft and has been constructed to be worn on cold days. Highly breathable, the material of the top allows unwanted and intolerable heat to escape and replaces it with fresher air, for outstanding comfort. Moisture-managing, the fabric wicks away sweat and excess moisture from the skin for quicker evaporation, providing you with a drier, fresher feel during sweaty runs. Constructed to keep you safe and visible during any run, the top features new iridescent reflective stirps and a 360 reflective print, providing great visibility to passing vehicles and pedestrians during low light conditions. The reflective details on the top make it the ideal companion for early morning training sessions, late-night runs and shorter winter days. The front zip allows flexibility for venting once you have warmed up on your run, allowing air to flow throughout for quick cooling. On cooler days, the top also features a cosy high collar and thumb loops, helping to retain warmth and provide shielding against windy conditions.
-
Compressport Ultralight Visor - AW21 - Red - Size: One - mens / womensCompressport Ultralight Visor The Ultralight Visor has become one of Compressport's most successful products across the globe. This race-oriented, flagship visor with a mesh band offers optimal ventilation during high-intensity efforts. Featuring a lightweight, curved peak, this Ultralight Visor from Compressport offers optimal sun protection for your eyes and face. The visor does not retain water to ensure the visor remains featherlight in all conditions and keeps you feeling dry and comfortable even if hot race days require a little head dousing. Designed for sportspeople, the visor features fast-drying, anti-bacterial towelling fabric on the inside of the peak to absorb perspiration as it is being produced to ensure optimal, pressure-free comfort during exercise. The visor helps to keep your eyes clear of sweat and unruly hair during various activities. Water-repellent fibre works to wick moisture away and evacuates sweat without absorbing it to keep the visor lightweight and comfortable. A wide, mesh band is elasticated to fit snugly around your head to prevent the visor from moving when you do so that you can stay focused. This elasticated fit will also ensure that the visor won't fly off if the wind picks up.
-
Missguided Débardeur de Sport en Tissu Blanc Recyclé à Dos Nageur et Bande Contrastante à Inscription MSGD - taille: 12a racer gym vest top with contrast msgd slogan underbust band detail. Made from pre or post-consumer polyester waste which can include plastic bottles and textile waste, the production of this fibre uses less energy and water and produces less waste., regular fit 83% polyester 17% elastane Jamilla wears a UK size 8 / EU size 36 / US size 4 and her height is 5'8"
-
Missguided Débardeur de Sport en Tissu Blanc Recyclé à Dos Nageur et Bande Contrastante à Inscription MSGD - taille: 10a racer gym vest top with contrast msgd slogan underbust band detail. Made from pre or post-consumer polyester waste which can include plastic bottles and textile waste, the production of this fibre uses less energy and water and produces less waste., regular fit 83% polyester 17% elastane Jamilla wears a UK size 8 / EU size 36 / US size 4 and her height is 5'8"