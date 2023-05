La bande-annonce de God Is a Bullet montre Nikolaj Coster-Waldau et Maika Monroe s’unissant contre une secte violente

VistaPrint Sac à dos coulissant à deux poches Oriole de Bullet™

Promote convenience with a convenient bag. If you’re interested in the look and the benefits of a drawstring backpack but want a bag that’s more convenient and is a bit more comfortable to wear, the Oriole Duo Pocket Drawstring Backpack is the perfect choice for you. This promotional bag gives you the ease of a drawstring closure, but with different pockets for added convenience. The versatility of this bag ensures that your customers will absolutely love receiving and using it, which means tons of opportunities for your brand or business to generate attention. After all, with a large imprint area, how could anyone ignore your logo? To personalise this versatile bag, upload your logo to preview how it looks in our interactive design studio. From there, it’s easy to add a text and edit the colour and style. And if you need any help or a second opinion along the way, our design experts are on hand to support you. Polyester. 44 H cm x 33 W cm. Main compartment with drawstring closure in matching colour. 2 small mesh front pockets (1 zippered and 1 rip and stick closure) and an earbud port. Holds up to 5kg. Caractéristiques du produit. Product Id. PRD-QHUUS2E6A. Type. Sangle. Détails des matériaux. 210D of Polyester. Longueur. Aucun(e). Poids du produit. 45g. Largeur. 330mm. Hauteur. 440mm. Taille de l'ordinateur. Aucun. Qualité. Classique