Kim Cattrall de retour dans le rôle de Samantha pour And Just Like That… Cameo

VistaPrint Haut-parleur Bluetooth® en bambou avec lumière Aurea

Light up your day - and your promotion. Do you like to play music while working? Do you want to turn that phone call into an impromptu meeting with several other people in your office? Do you just want to use the hands-free option on your phone while walking around the room? If so, then you're going to need the Bamboo Bluetooth® Speaker. With a sophisticated bamboo design, great sound quality and a light that turns on as the music plays, this audio essential makes the perfect addition to your tech accessories and a great promotional item for your customers. Ready to customise your own device? Complete with your business name and contact information using our online design tool and hand out a device that keeps your customers entertained and your logo displayed. 70% bamboo wood, 30% ABS plastic. 10. 6 H cm x 6. 4 D cm. Integrated light illuminates when music is playing. 2 hours playtime. Bluetooth® 5. 0 version. 10 meters Bluetooth® range. Caractéristiques du produit. Product Id. PRD-LFQNLJVFK. Type. Haut-parleur. Poids du produit. 180g. Hauteur. 106mm. Diamètre. 64mm. Qualité. Classique