Kevin Smith aura bientôt des nouvelles sur ‘Masters of the Universe’

Pop! Vinyl Masters of the Universe Skeletor with Terror Claws Pop! Vinyl Figure

He Man's arch-enemy and uncle, Skeletor, is back and more dangerous than ever. Armed with his Terror Claws, Skeletor battled the Snake Men, Horde Army and the Masters of the Universe. Try and take over the universe with your very own Skeletor with Terror Claws Funko Pop! Vinyl!! This Masters of the Universe