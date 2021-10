Kena: Bridge of Spirits Patch 1.11 est tout au sujet des chapeaux et des corrections de bugs

Gewa Allegro VC1 Cello Set 1/16

Gewa Allegro VC1 Cello Set 1/16, fully solid cello made of European tonewoods, solid top made of European spruce, solid back and sides made of European maple, ebony fingerboard, ebony pegs, inlaid purfling, amber-brown spirit hand-varnish, Aubert bridge, Wittner finetuning tailpiece, adjustable endpin, Larsen Aurora strings, comes with Massaranduba bow and soft-bag with backpack-straps.