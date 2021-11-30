in Série TV / Film

Kathryn Hahn a parlé de la série Agatha : House of Harkness

Une fois la série terminée WandaVision pour Disney +, le personnage Agatha Harkness C’était l’un des plus appréciés par les adeptes de l’émission. A tel point qu’à cette époque il y avait déjà des rumeurs sur l’avenir de la sorcière au sein de la Univers cinématographique Marvel. Cependant, à l’époque, il n’y avait aucune confirmation de Catherine Hahn à propos d’un projet avec le méchant à la barre. Tout cela changerait !

Parce que? les Disney + Jour Il a servi à confirmer de nombreux projets sur lesquels travaille la Maison de la Souris et l’un d’eux est dédié à cette sorcière qui a quitté le programme WandaVision. C’est à propos du spectacle Agatha : Maison de Harkness. Malheureusement, jusqu’à présent, il n’y a pas plus de détails sur l’intrigue de ce programme. Dira-t-il le passé du personnage ou ira-t-il de l’avant dans la chronologie ?

Agatha arrive: House of Harkness

Catherine Hahn a été invitée au Drew Barrymore Show où elle a eu l’occasion de parler du célèbre personnage de merveille. C’est drôle de confirmer le niveau de secret qui règne sur ces projets. Découvrez-le avec cette déclaration de l’actrice: « Je ne connaissais même pas le titre de la série jusqu’à ce qu’il soit rendu public, comme s’ils gardaient tout très serré »Catherine a noté.

Ils ont interrogé l’interprète sur la possibilité que Méphisto fasse partie du programme. Rappelons-nous : le personnage sonnait beaucoup pour apparaître dans WandaVision, fait qui ne s’est pas matérialisé. Qu’a dit l’actrice ? «Je continue d’entendre ça. Je n’en ai aucune idée. C’était comme une grande chose pendant WandaVision. Mais qui sait, je pense qu’en ce moment, tout est possible. Je n’ai jamais rien entendu de définitif à ce sujet. »fit remarquer Hahn.

Concernant son rôle d’Agatha, Kathryn a déclaré : « Il y a quelque chose de vraiment cool à jouer une sorcière. On pense tout de suite à une femme qui est bruyante, qui est mystérieuse, qui est dangereuse, car elle est compliquée et incomprise. Et tout ça m’excite beaucoup en tant qu’interprète en termes de fouiller un peu plus cette personne, je suis très excité ».

Le responsable des livres de WandaVision, Jac Shaeffer, travaille également sur les scripts de Agatha : Maison de Harkness et c’est le premier projet de la créative avec merveille puisqu’il a signé un accord général avec eux pour développer différentes histoires. Bien qu’il n’y ait pas encore de détails sur l’intrigue de cette émission, beaucoup attendent les nouvelles du programme compte tenu de la popularité du protagoniste et du succès de WandaVision.

