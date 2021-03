« Justice League »: le camée de Zack Snyder révélé dans le film

Diamond Select DC Comics Aquaman Movie Black Manta PVC Statue Exclusive

In the wake of Justice League, the Aquaman movie is on our sonar, and DST is offering a new PVC diorama based on the film! This exclusive 9″ sculpture of Black Manta features detailed sculpting by Rocco Tartamella based on a design by Mark Wong, with fine paintwork that compares with a high-end resin statue.