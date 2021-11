Jurassic World Evolution 2 : Le mode Cool chaos theory vous permet de rejouer les 5 films

Kinguin Jurassic World Evolution 2 Steam CD Key

Control and preserve dinosaurs roaming across the United States in Jurassic World Evolution 2, a sequel to the award-winning management sim based on the iconic movies. Set after the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Jurassic World Evolution 2 tasks you with dealing with dinosaurs let loose in the United States. Build your own parks full of specialized facilities to contain the ancient wildlife and ensure their well-being. More than 75 carnivores, herbivores and piscivores will await i...