Jouez gratuitement à Ghost Recon: Breakpoint ce week-end

Le jeu de tir à la troisième personne souvent oublié Ghost Recon: Breakpoint organise un week-end de jeu gratuit à partir d’aujourd’hui jusqu’au matin du 8 novembre 2021. Vous pourrez accéder à l’intégralité du jeu pendant toute sa durée, y compris la nouvelle mise à jour Operation Motherland, et votre progression se poursuivra si vous choisissez d’acheter le titre complet. Mieux encore, il est actuellement en vente sur le Boutique PS pour deux semaines. Si vous aimez ce que vous voyez, l’édition Deluxe peut être achetée pour 13,59 € / 17,49 €.
UNE PS Plus l’adhésion est requise pour participer au week-end gratuit, mais une fois le client téléchargé, vous êtes libre de jouer au jeu complet à votre guise. Cela inclut la grande mise à jour de l’opération Motherland susmentionnée, qui a lieu après les événements de la campagne principale. Avec la carte divisée en différentes zones, vous devrez vaincre l’ennemi et cibler ses patrons. Le niveau maximum a également connu un énorme bond, passant de 30 à 99. Il semble que ce week-end gratuit vous donne accès à une tonne de contenu.
Dans notre Test de Ghost Recon : Breakpoint PS4, nous avons attribué au jeu une note de 6/10 et l’avons qualifié d' »agréable excursion en monde ouvert, à condition que vous sachiez à quoi vous attendre – et avouons-le, vous le savez probablement exactement à quoi s’attendre. » Cependant, compte tenu de l’engagement habituel d’Ubisoft à mettre à jour ses jeux après le lancement, l’expérience sera probablement très différente deux ans plus tard. Le jeu prend également en charge la PlayStation 5, avec deux modes différents au choix : vous pouvez l’exécuter à 60 images par seconde avec une résolution de 1080p ou optez pour la 4K en plus de la fréquence d’images standard.
Allez-vous essayer Ghost Recon : Breakpoint ce week-end ? Faites-nous savoir dans les commentaires ci-dessous.
