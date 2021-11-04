Jouez gratuitement à Ghost Recon: Breakpoint ce week-end

Kinguin Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint EU XBOX One CD Key

With the release of Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands in March 2017, Ubisoft Paris successfully rebooted the Ghost Recon formula. An installment that was designed from the ground up for a new generation, featuring a massive and visually stunning open world, playable for the first time solo or online in four-player co-op. Now, Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint puts you in the boots of the Ghosts, an Elite US Special Operations Unit stranded behind enemy lines. This time there is no briefing...