Jonshel Alexander tué lors d’une fusillade, Beasts of the Southern Wild Star avait 22 ans

Jonshel Alexander, célèbre pour son rôle dans Les Bêtes du sud sauvage, a été abattue dans sa ville natale de la Nouvelle-Orléans samedi dernier. L’enfant acteur du film nominé aux Oscars avait 22 ans et sa perte prématurée a durement frappé sa famille et ses co-vedettes.
Selon des sources, elle avait un compagnon masculin avec elle dans la voiture lorsque la fusillade en voiture s’est produite. Bien que son nom n’ait pas été divulgué, on sait qu’il a été blessé dans l’incident. Selon NBC12, la police est déjà à la recherche d’un suspect, qui aurait conduit un camion rouge au moment de l’incident.
Le décès d’Alexandre l’a frappée Les Bêtes du sud sauvage co-stars mal, d’autant plus que son personnage Joy Strong dans le film a été grandement inspiré par elle. Les Bêtes du sud sauvage est un film surréaliste à petit budget mais visuellement époustouflant qui raconte l’histoire d’un père et d’une fille vivant dans une région mythique de la Louisiane connue sous le nom de « The Bathtub » qui est menacée par la disparition du littoral.
Le synopsis officiel de Les Bêtes du sud sauvage « Hushpuppy (Quvenzhané Wallis), six ans, vit avec son père, Wink (Dwight Henry), dans une communauté éloignée du Delta. Wink est un maître d’œuvre sévère, mais il prépare sa jeune fille pour la fin du monde. Lorsque Wink tombe mystérieusement malade, la nature semble tomber malade avec lui. Les températures augmentent, les calottes glaciaires fondent et de redoutables bêtes préhistoriques appelées aurochs se déchaînent. La montée des eaux menace d’engloutir leur communauté, envoyant Hushpuppy à la recherche de sa mère perdue depuis longtemps.
Jonshel a auditionné pour le rôle principal de Hushpuppy mais était trop vieille (elle avait 12 ans à l’époque) pour le décrocher. Finalement, le rôle de Hushpuppy est allé à Quvenzhané Wallis, qui a remporté une nomination aux Oscars pour son interprétation. Cependant, Jonshel a suffisamment impressionné le réalisateur, Benh Zeitlin, pour envisager d’écrire un personnage autour d’elle dans le film.
« Nous avons incorporé une partie dans le film qui était très inspirée par elle… Beaucoup de lignes ont été écrites par elle, et une grande partie du personnage est née de qui était Jonshel. Son personnage dans le film s’appelle Joy Strong , qui a toujours semblé être une description parfaite de Jonshel. »
Le film lui-même a remporté des nominations aux Oscars pour le meilleur film et trois autres catégories. La co-vedette de Jonshel dans le film, Dwight Henry, a dit ceci après l’incident tragique, et il semble que nombreux sont ceux qui ressentent la même chose :
« Elle a allumé l’écran et ça me fait mal. Je te dis que ça me fait mal au cœur. Quand j’y pense, j’ai pleuré toute la nuit. »
La vie personnelle de Jonshel n’était pas très connue après Des bêtes. Elle est passée d’enfant comédienne à jeune maman et a travaillé comme hôtesse dans des restaurants après le lycée.
Dans une conversation avec NOLA.com, sa mère Shelly Alexander a déclaré :
« Elle a donné vie à tout… Jonshel était fougueux, jazzy, gâté. C’était sa manière ou pas. »
L’actrice de 22 ans laisse dans le deuil sa mère et sa fille d’un an. Nous leur présentons nos condoléances en ces moments douloureux. Puisse-t-elle reposer en paix. Cette nouvelle nous vient de Deadline.
