Jon Landau discute de l’influence d’Avatar: The Way of Water sur Alita 2

Alita: Battle Angel, un film d’action cyberpunk, a été réalisé par Robert Rodriguez et produit par James Cameron et Jon Landau. Le film est basé sur la série de mangas japonais, Gunnm, créée par Yukito Kishiro. Le film raconte l’histoire d’Alita, une jeune cyborg de combat qui se réveille sans aucun souvenir de son passé dans un monde futur dystopique. Alita est découverte par le Dr Ido, un médecin compatissant, qui reconnaît qu’elle n’est pas qu’une simple machine, mais plutôt une jeune femme avec une histoire remarquable piégée à l’intérieur d’une coquille cyborg. Ensemble, ils se lancent dans un voyage pour percer les secrets du passé d’Alita et découvrir sa véritable identité.
Récemment, le producteur Jon Landau a parlé de la suite potentielle lors d’une interview avec Screen Rant, fournissant des mises à jour passionnantes sur les progrès de Alita 2. Landau a confirmé que des pourparlers pour la suite étaient en cours et qu’il avait discuté du projet avec le réalisateur Robert Rodriguez et la star Rosa Salazar. Landau a ensuite expliqué comment Avatar : la voie de l’eau influencera Alita 2 en fournissant des avancées dans les nuances faciales et la subtilité des personnages humanoïdes. Il a noté que la technologie utilisée dans Avatar a permis la création de personnages comme Alita, et que les progrès réalisés dans La voie de l’eau améliorera encore la qualité des personnages humanoïdes dans les projets futurs.
« Nous y travaillons. Je pense que ce que nous avons appris d’Avatar, c’est combien plus de nuances faciales et de subtilité nous pouvons entrer dans des personnages que nous voulons être émotionnels et émotifs qui sont humanoïdes. Alita n’aurait pas été possible, mais pour ce que nous avons fait sur Avatar. Avatar : La voie de l’eau ne serait pas ce qu’elle est, mais ce que nous avons fait pour Alita. Et maintenant, remettons cela en place et rendons-le à Alita. Nous parlons à Robert et parlons à Rosa et tout est bon. »
James Cameron et Robert Rodriguez déterminés à faire Alita: Battle Angel Sequel
Alita : ange de combat a laissé les fans sur une fin de cliffhanger, et ils réclament depuis une suite. L’un des développements les plus passionnants de ces dernières années concernant la Alita suite est le dévouement inébranlable de James Cameron et de Robert Rodriguez pour en faire une réalité. Les deux administrateurs ont clairement indiqué qu’ils s’engageaient à apporter Alita retour au grand écran. Cameron a fourni à Rodriguez plus de 600 pages de notes sur le monde et les personnages d’Alita pour faciliter le processus d’écriture, indiquant qu’il reste encore beaucoup d’histoires à raconter.
« Pour moi, c’est un voyage de découverte. Vous avez tracé un chemin et vous avez des objectifs vagues en tête. Je commence juste à écrire beaucoup de notes. Mais vous le savez, car je vous ai donné 600 pages de notes sur « Alita » – sur le monde et le fonctionnement des cyborgs. Je ne sais pas à quel point tout cela a été utile, mais c’est mon processus », a révélé Cameron.
Pendant ce temps, les fans du premier film, connu sous le nom de « Alita Army », ont lancé de nombreuses campagnes pour montrer leur soutien à une suite, y compris des pétitions en ligne et des campagnes sur les réseaux sociaux. Alors que les cinéastes et les fans poussent passionnément pour une suite, il semble que le voyage d’Alita soit loin d’être terminé.
