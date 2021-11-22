Jennifer Lawrence partage une expérience folle sur Don’t Look Up

Netflix réserve la fin de l’année à travers l’une de ses sorties les plus attendues avec « Don’t Look Up », la nouvelle comédie acide du réalisateur Adam McKay dans laquelle nous verrons un énorme casting de stars mené par les performances d’Oscar. les gagnants Jennifer Lawrence et Leonardo DiCaprio, qui incarnent une paire d’astronomes essayant d’avertir la société d’un énorme astéroïde qui entrera en collision avec la planète.
Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchet, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet et Ariana Grande ne sont que quelques-uns des participants à cette comédie apocalyptique attendue dans laquelle il a été révélé que Lawrence avait demandé à « être plané » dans l’une de ses séquences aux côtés de la légende du par intérim Meryl Streep, qui joue le président des États-Unis.
Dans le film, le personnage de Jennifer Lawrence utiliserait la marijuana comme moyen de se calmer les nerfs face à l’événement cataclysmique qu’elle tente d’empêcher avec son collègue, et tout semble indiquer que l’actrice aurait choisi d’aller dans un mesure folle afin de donner du réalisme à votre interprétation.
Yahoo! Entertainment rapporte une récente session de questions-réponses dans la ville de Los Angeles à laquelle McKay, DiCaprio Lawrence et Streep ont participé, partageant quelques anecdotes du tournage. Le réalisateur a souligné que Lawrence lui avait demandé s’il pouvait être vraiment « élevé » lors d’une scène particulière qu’il a partagée avec Streep dans laquelle son dialogue devait être improvisé.
Lawrence aurait insisté car « son personnage était haut placé dans le film ». McKay a noté qu’elle devait faire face à l’envie de bouleverser l’actrice pendant cette situation. « Ils me dérangeaient tous. Je suppose que c’est parce qu’il était élevé. C’était facile à bouleverser », a commenté l’actrice en plaisantant.
Ce n’est pas la première fois qu’elle aborde si ouvertement sa relation avec la marijuana, venant avouer à une occasion avoir consommé un peu avant une cérémonie des Oscars. La première de « Don’t Look Up » marque la fin de la brève interruption que Lawrece a prise dans sa carrière depuis 2019 avec la première de « X-Men: Dark Phoenix ».
