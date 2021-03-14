Ils révèlent la durée des épisodes de ‘Falcon & the Winter Soldier’

La durée des épisodes de ‘Le faucon et le soldat de l’hiver’, qui comprendra également six épisodes.
contrairement à «WandaVision», qui a présenté 9 épisodes, ‘Le faucon et le soldat de l’hiver’ sera une série plus directe, y compris le retour de nombreux personnages de la MCU Quoi Bucky Barnes, Sam Wilson, Sharon Carter Oui Baron Helmut Zemo.
Vous pourriez aussi être intéressé par: Falcon et Winter Soldier discutent dans un nouveau spot promotionnel
Maintenant, dans une récente interview avec le New York Times à différents impliqués dans la prochaine série de merveille, qui comprenait Sebastian Stan Oui Anthony Mackie, il a été révélé que la durée des épisodes se situerait entre le Quatre cinq Oui 55 minutes, étant un peu plus long qu’on ne le pensait à l’origine.
Vous pourriez aussi être intéressé par: Le Faucon et le Soldat de l’Hiver: Y aura-t-il une deuxième saison?
Pour l’instant, les fans devront attendre la prochaine fois. 19 mars pour plus de détails sur la nouvelle série de merveille, lorsque ‘Le faucon et le soldat de l’hiver’ Je suis arrivé à la plate-forme Disney +.
45secondes est un nouveau média, n’hésitez pas à partager notre article sur les réseaux sociaux afin de nous donner un solide coup de pouce. 🙂
- Pop! Vinyl Marvel The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Falcon Flying Funko Pop! VinylSince the events of Avengers: Endgame, Sam Wilson is coming to terms with not only being The Falcon but also carrying the mantle of Captain America, which was handed to him by Steve Rodgers. We've made this Falcon Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure that bit more exciting but giving him wings! Catch The Falcon's exciting
- Pop! Vinyl Marvel Falcon & Winter Soldier Falcon Pop! VinylSince the events of Avengers: Endgame, Sam Wilson is coming to terms with not only being The Falcon but also carrying the mantle of Captain America, which was handed to him by Steve Rodgers.Catch The Falcon's exciting new adventures in 2021 on the Disney+ Exclusive, The Faclon and the Winter Solider.This
- Pop! Vinyl Marvel Falcon & Winter Soldier Winter Soldier Pop! VinylBucky Barnes was the best friend of the original Captain America, Steve Rodgers. Now that Rodgers is old and no longer holding the mantle of Cap', Barnes must find his way in the modern world as The Winter Soldier, alongside the new Cap' Sam Wilson. Catch The Winter Soldier's exciting new adventures in 2021