Ils montrent la bataille pour le bouclier de Captain America dans «  The Falcon and the Winter Soldier  »

Un nouveau regard sur le prochain épisode de ‘Le faucon et le soldat de l’hiver’ dans lequel vous pouvez voir une bataille pour le bouclier du Capitaine Amérique.
Dans le clip de 15 secondes intitulé, ‘Faire mal’, Faucon (Anthony Mackie) est vu parler au nouveau Captain America (Wyatt Russell) en disant: «Nous ne voulons pas que quiconque soit blessé. Tu dois me donner le bouclier ».
Auparavant, une autre bande-annonce était diffusée dans laquelle elle apparaît Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) à côté de Sam Wilson face dans un entrepôt John Marcheur, donc le prochain épisode promet de déclencher des étincelles.
D’autre part, le showrunner et scénariste de ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’, Malcolm Spellman a récemment annoncé qu’un « nouveau personnage » du Univers cinématographique Marvel aurait un camée dans le cinquième épisode de la série.
En ce moment, le cinquième épisode de ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ arrivera sur la plateforme Disney + demain (16 avril), tandis que la fin de la série fera de même le 23 avril.
