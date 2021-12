Ils feront un remake d’El Zorro avec un protagoniste de That 70s Show

Laserworld EL-300RGB

Laserworld EL-300RGB is an RGB white light effect laser with adjustable color change, rotation and strobe. Despite the clearly visible laser beams due to the evenly distributed power thanks to special optics, the Laserworld EL-300RGB is classified according to laser class 2. This means that this show laser is much safer to use than comparable laser systems in a higher laser class (3R, 3B, 4). The many fine and bright colored laser beams shine like a starry sky when they are projected onto a wall or other surface and are an eye-catcher at every party. The colors, as well as their brightness, the rotation speed and a strobe effect can be adjusted manually using a push button on the housing or via DMX. Total power typical: 300 mW; Guaranteed power: 240 mW; Power red: 80 mW / 638 nm; Power green: 60 mW / 520 nm; Power blue: 100 mW / 450 nm; Laser sources: diode; Laser class: 2; EN 60825-1: 2014; Operating modes: automatic mode, music mode, DMX, master-slave; Scan angle max .:> 50 °; Basic pattern: starry sky; Accessories: power cable, instruction manual, interlock, key; Power supply: AC 100-240V 50 / 60Hz in the power supply DC 12V (included); Power consumption: 15 W; Dimensions: 192 x 150 x 89 mm; Weight: 1.25 kg;