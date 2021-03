« Il a tué sa sœur et mis les organes dans cet animal en peluche »: mais le TikTok n’est qu’un court métrage

Maileg Souris petite sœur dans sa boîte à allumettes - 10 cm

Little sister mouse is too cute with her little skirt. Her bed is always ready and she sleeps tight in her little matchbox. The beautiful bedlinen is made of soft fabrics with beautiful print. Product details Item number : 16-0722-01 Size : Little sister / Little brother mouse Height : 10 cm Age: All ages