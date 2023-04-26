House of the Dragon : les nouveaux personnages de la saison 2 sur HBO Max

HBO MAX
La série mettant en vedette Matt Smith a commencé le tournage et a présenté les nouveaux acteurs. Découvrez qui ils sont et qui ils incarneront dans l’univers fictif de Game of Thrones.
© HBOMaxMatt Smith joue dans House of the Dragon.
L’une des séries les plus réussies de HBO Max se prépare à rentrer. On parle de Maison du Dragonla fiction de l’univers de Game of Thrones qui ont établi des records sur la plateforme de streaming. Alors que la production se poursuit avec le développement de sa deuxième saison, le service d’abonnement a annoncé qui sera le nouveaux personnages qui rejoindra à partir du prochain épisode.
la maison du dragontelle qu’elle a été traduite pour l’Amérique latine, a été l’une des meilleures premières de l’histoire de HBO, n’étant dépassée que par Le dernier d’entre nous. basé sur le livrefeu et sang par George R. R. Martinl’intrigue se déroule 200 ans avant les événements de Game of Thrones et raconte les débuts de la maison targaryen.
La deuxième partie est en développement avec Martin en tant que co-créateur et producteur exécutif avec Ryan Condal, qui sert également de showrunner. Le drame original a commencé à tourner il y a quelques jours à Leavesden Studios au Royaume-Uni. Et de cette façon, il a déjà confirmé qui rejoindra le casting.
+ House of the Dragon 2 : nouveaux personnages
De cette façon, ils intégreront Simon Russell Beale comme Ser Simon Strongchâtelain de Harrenhal et grand-oncle de Lord Larys et Freddie Fox dans le rôle de Ser Gwayne Hightowerfils d’Otto Hightower, frère de la reine Alicent et oncle du roi Aegon, de la reine Helaena et du prince Aemond.
En outre, Gayle Rankin jouera Alys Riversun guérisseur et résident de Harrenhal, et Abubakar Salim sera Alyn de Hullun marin de la flotte Velaryon qui a servi dans la campagne Stepstones.
Le casting du deuxième volet mettra en vedette les performances de Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno et Rhys Ifans. Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall et Matthew Needham sont également de retour.
