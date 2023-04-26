House of the Dragon : les nouveaux personnages de la saison 2 sur HBO Max

NCsoft Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons

Includes: Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons Shared Inventory Slot Max Level Boost The Cycle Is Reborn! Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons is the third expansion for the award-winning and critically acclaimed MMORPG Guild Wars 2. The dragon cycle that has sustained and blighted Tyria for ages is collapsing. Mortal hearts and choices will define this moment in history—and echo in the future forever. Features The Canthan Continent Over two centuries ago, the Empire of the Dragon severed all bonds with central Tyria and Elona. Cantha has its own history of turmoil and triumph, reflected in ancient landmarks, enduring artistry, and modern life. Elite Specializations Canthan scholars, adventurers, and soldiers have developed unique disciplines for each of the nine professions. Some traditions were refined over centuries, and others are adapted to recent technology and a changing world. Combat specialists from Cantha and abroad will find prime opportunities to swap tales and share knowledge. New Mount: Siege Turtle The Luxon Armada’s descendants have raised and trained these massive turtles for over two hundred years. Each mount can bear two riders: one to handle the turtle, and another to operate the weapons strapped to its shell. Raise your own walking war machine and take a friend out for combat adventures! Skiffs Your personal skiff is your home away from home on the waves. Explore, relax, and ferry your whole party! Drop anchor to fish, walk around, and more. Fishing Tyria is home to over two hundred unique species of fish, and they can’t escape you anymore. Take your skiff and rod or kick back on shore to reel in ingredients for delicious local cuisine. Your next big catch could be the key to victory in fishing events. The Science of Dragon Magic The Jade Wind petrified everything it touched, devastating the …