House of Gucci : Lady Gaga décrit son épuisement en tournage

Malgré l’accent controversé que Lady Gaga a présenté dans les avant-premières de « House of Gucci » (dont certains disent qu’il est plus proche du russe que de l’italien), la chanteuse a révélé quelques détails sur l’impact sur sa santé mentale en restant toujours dans son personnage pendant le tournage du nouveau film de Ridley Scott.
La chanteuse (et maintenant aussi actrice) a précédemment déclaré qu’elle avait tenu son interprétation de Patrizia Reggiani pendant neuf mois dans le cadre de sa préparation dans ce nouveau drame dans lequel elle a joué aux côtés d’Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Salma Hayek et Jared Leto, même en solo, il est à quelques semaines de son arrivée en salles.
Dans une nouvelle conversation avec The Hollywood Reporter, Lady Gaga a indiqué que pendant le temps qu’a duré le tournage, elle a dû se lever à trois heures du matin pour commencer sa transformation physique, y compris sa perruque et certains éléments de son maquillage prothétique, avouant qu’elle vomissait souvent au réveil à cause d’un mélange « d’anxiété, de fatigue, de fatigue, d’engagement et d’amour ».
En partageant quelques mots sur l’une de ses scènes avec Salma Hayek, qui jouait la fidèle confidente de Patrizia, Gaga a assuré que sa propre expérience commençait à sembler « floue » en raison de son exécution de la méthode Stanislavski, dans laquelle elle devait recourir à la sienne. souvenirs d’un événement émotionnel pour exécuter sa performance.
« Dans une scène où je lance une bougie allumée à travers la pièce et je me souviens avoir fait une crise cardiaque à Salma ce jour-là. Il me déchirait comme Patrizia. Quand je dis que je n’ai pas brisé le caractère, une partie n’était pas par choix », a déclaré Gaga.
La chanteuse a également assuré qu’en raison de l’impact du personnage sur elle-même, Ridley Scott devait intervenir. « Ridley m’a dit: » Je ne veux pas que vous vous traumatisez « , et j’ai dit: » Je l’ai déjà fait. Je suis déjà en train de vivre ça de toute façon. Je pourrais aussi bien te le donner. »
« House of Gucci » est le deuxième rôle important que Lady Gaga reçoit au cinéma après « A Star Is Born », un film réalisé et interprété par Bradley Cooper pour lequel la chanteuse a été nominée pour l’Oscar de la « Meilleure actrice », en plus à recevoir le prix de la « Meilleure chanson originale » pour son travail avec « Shallow ».
