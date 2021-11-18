House of Gucci : Lady Gaga décrit son épuisement en tournage

TASCHEN Mario Testino. Private View

Limited to 1,500 numbered copies, signed by Mario Testino. Available in pink, green or purple, the book features a lenticular cover portrait of Lady Gaga and is delivered in an injection-molded plastic box. The mere mention of Mario Testino's name evokes a rush of adrenalin in anyone that cares, even a bit, about the worlds of fashion and celebrity. So omnipresent is he at major magazine shoots and A-list events-an insider if ever there was one-that he has become a celebrity himself. The launch of Testino's latest book, to celebrate his inaugural exhibition in China, brings together an exciting selection of his best studio work with glamorous examples of his candid shots. A beaming Gwyneth Paltrow clutching her freshly-won Oscar, a fur-cloaked Jennifer Lopez atop a commode, and the unforgettable portraits of royalty including Diana, Princess of Wales, and her sons are just a few of the hundreds of iconic pictures that are brought together, for the first time, inside the book. Testino's best recent advertising and fashion work rounds out the selection, making this a must-have collector's item. Contributing authors: Graydon Carter, Karl Lagerfeld, Jennifer Allen, and Patrick Kinmonth. The book and the box are available in pink, purple, or green. Orders placed online will be fulfilled with one of the colors available.