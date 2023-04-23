Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores – Comment terminer Hatchery Theta dans le DLC PS5

Dans Horizon Forbidden West : rivages brûlants Aloy est non seulement sur la piste d’un nouveau danger, mais doit également s’affirmer face à des êtres-machines inconnus. Il y a aussi une correspondance foyer thêta aussi un donjon frais, que vous pouvez explorer. Nous vous expliquerons comment le maîtriser dans le DLC PS5.
Comment entrer dans Hotbed Theta ?
Ce foyer est situé à l’est de la nouvelle zonemais vous ne devriez visiter cette section des Burning Shores qu’après avoir la deuxième tour de guet désactivé dans le cadre de la campagne d’histoire. Sinon, il y a une chance d’être abattu par elle.
Lorsque vous atteignez l’entrée thêta, Aloy remarquera qu’elle ne peut pas utiliser. Restez à gauche de la porte et allez en haut de la petite colline. Restez toujours sur le bord droit et tuez les machines qui vont vous attaquer. Un peu plus loin vous aurez un trou dans la montagne voir à travers lequel vous pouvez passer avec votre parapente. C’est le moyen d’entrer dans l’établissement !
Après cela, vous atteignez une chambre plus grande. Cependant, vous ne pouvez pas (encore) atteindre la porte par laquelle vous devez passer. Le but est des ponts entre différentes plates-formes pour construire ainsi une boîte amener à un mécanisme devant la porte.
Cela fonctionne comme ceci :
- tirer un cartouche de liquide de refroidissement éteint et utilise le jet d’eau pour commencer avec votre parapente pour arriver à la bonne plate-forme. Pont ici liaison montante du réseau.
- Vous devez maintenant vous rendre sur la plate-forme opposée sur la gauche. Utilisez également une cartouche de liquide de refroidissement pour cela et reliez-y la liaison montante du réseau.
- Vous devez maintenant atteindre la plate-forme où se trouve la porte. Tirez sur une autre cartouche de liquide de refroidissement, passez et contournez la dernière liaison montante du réseau. Ensuite, tout ce que vous avez à faire est poussez la caisse vers la plaque inférieurequi ouvre la porte.
Entre les deux reviendra toujours petits êtres mécaniques apparaissent, mais ils ne devraient pas vous poser trop de problèmes. Une fois la porte ouverte, passons à autre chose !
En route vers le cœur de la poitrine Thêta
La prochaine étape de l’écloserie de Burning Shores est assez linéaire. Suivez le chemin vers elle atteint une plate-forme, que vous pouvez tirer vers le haut (appuyez deux fois sur la touche X). Vous pouvez contrôler cette plate-forme en vous tenant dans l’un des coins. Conduisez-le jusqu’au champ de force au bout de la salle.
Maintenant, si vous vous retournez avec Aloy et regardez en bas à droite, vous y serez remarquez un autre champ de force. Derrière cela se trouve une liaison montante réseau, qui est votre prochaine cible. Revenez maintenant au grand champ de force et sauter à gauche de celui-ci à la construction. Suivez maintenant le chemin.
Arrivé en haut, il faut être rapide : Dès qu’une plate-forme est devant vous, sauter sur celui-ci et cours vite à l’autre bout ! De là, sautez vers le bord du côté opposé. Puis vous atteignez une autre chambre assez grande : Tire une cartouche de liquide de refroidissement et utilise le jet d’eau pour se rendre à la plate-forme supérieure. Alors saute avec le grappin d’un autre côté.
Maintenant, tout ce que vous avez à faire est de franchir la porte et vous y arriverez dans un long couloir, dans lequel plusieurs petits êtres machines vont se réveiller. Suivez le chemin et tuez les ennemis, puis vous pourrez ouvrir la porte d’à côté sans être dérangé. Rappel vers le bas et pont de la liaison montante du réseau. Vous êtes maintenant presque à la fin de votre petite odyssée Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores.
Le noyau de Hotbed Theta
Vous avez maintenant désactivé les deux champs de force mentionnés précédemment. Retournez maintenant à votre plate-forme et continuez jusqu’à ce que vous atteint un blocage. De là, vous pouvez continuer à pied. Un peu plus tard, vous pouvez enfin voler avec votre parapente au cœur de Hotbed Theta avance.
Maintenant, vous devez relier le cœur de l’installation, comme vous en avez l’habitude depuis les écloseries « Horizon Forbidden West ». Cependant, attendez ici Un autre patron bien sur sur vous qui avez regardé Aloy avant. C’est un ventre biliaire pointu qui peut supporter beaucoup.
Une fois que vous l’avez vaincu, vous pouvez contourner le noyau. Un petit indice : Avec le gant fantôme c’est relativement rapide, tant que vous les vulnérabilités du boss « Burning Shores » ciblé. Ensuite, vous pouvez contourner les ventres biliaires, quitter Theta Hatchery et la belle vue apprécier.
Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores est depuis 19 avril 2023 Disponible exclusivement pour la PlayStation 5.
