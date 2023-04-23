Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores – Comment terminer Hatchery Theta dans le DLC PS5

Sony Horizon Forbidden West PS5

Buy your Horizon: Forbidden West PS5 Key and experience the second game in the Horizon series. Developer Guerrilla Games and publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment prepared another stellar action-adventure game that brings even more refined visuals, a massive open world, a gripping storyline, and unique and captivating enemies. Everything you loved about the first game is improved in the second, so expect to enjoy Horizon Forbidden West gameplay a lot. Horizon Forbidden West introduces a lot of spectacular fights with original creatures that now feature a much more complex AI, making each battle challenging and unique. With your Horizon Forbidden West PS5 Key, you can enjoy this visually captivating post-apocalyptic title and experience the vastness of this world. Bigger and Better The amount of content in this game is vast. After you complete everything the main story has to offer, there’s still the Horizon Forbidden West new game plus to play through, which expands the game’s length by a substantial amount. Guerrilla Games ensured that this action-adventure wouldn’t be completed in a couple of hours, so the Horizon Forbidden West map is enormous. Continue the story of Aloy, the young huntress from the Nora tribe, and travel with your companions on your search for the Forbidden West, a place shrouded in mystery and intrigue. Purchase your Horizon: Forbidden West DLC key and fight to stop a deadly plague from killing everyone you care about. Travel around this fascinating world and see all kinds of environments like deep valleys, desolate deserts, frozen mountains, and even huge fallen cities. All sorts of mechanical foes are waiting, and some new enemies include the nomads that use machines as a form of transport. Check out any Horizon Forbidden West review, and you will see that this game is as great as action adventures get on the PS5! The Horizon Forbidden West release date is February 18, 2022, so you can buy your DLC key today …