Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores – Comment améliorer le gant fantôme

Attention, les spoilers suivent : Sa dernière aventure emmène Aloy dans Horizon Forbidden West : rivages brûlants à l’ancien Los Angeles, où de nombreux dangers les guettent. Heureusement, elle apprend aussi quelques nouvelles astuces et comme toi un des leurs nouvelles armes amélioré, nous vous le disons dans ce guide.
Dans la campagne d’histoire, vous obtenez une nouvelle arme puissante
Dans le cadre de la campagne d’histoires DLC exclusifs PlayStation 5 notre protagoniste va avec elle nouvelle petite amie Seyka à la recherche des membres disparus de Quen. Dans une mission, ils affrontent un puissant guerrier qu’Aloy den gant fantôme reçoit.
Il s’agit d’un nouveau et arme extrêmement puissante, avec lequel vous pouvez vraiment faire le plein. Mais vous pouvez rendre cet amplificateur de raisonnement encore meilleur, car dans le contexte d’un mission secondaire facultative vous pouvez débloquer une mise à niveau pour cela.
Pour cela, vous devez Parlez à Otosu dans Fleet’s End, que vous rencontrez pour la première fois lors de la mission d’histoire mentionnée précédemment. Il vous dira que son ami Lan est soupçonné d’avoir été enlevé. Commencez la mission Burning Shores et enquêtez la dernière localisation connue de Lan.
Après cela, vous devrez voyager ou voler un peu avant de finalement arrive dans un camp. C’est sous le commandement de Pirik, qui a kidnappé d’autres membres de sa tribu et les a mis au travail. Après elle dans son camp un peu rangé vous devez libérer les captifs et l’un d’eux sera lui-même Connectez ensuite Aloy.
Vous entrez maintenant dans un complexe souterrain, où d’autres Quen sont retenus captifs contre leur gré. Avec vous, ils se soulèveront contre le peuple de Pirik et cela éclatera combat assez acharné. Après l’escarmouche, vous devez en avoir un Clé à la recherche d’une des chambres au dernier étage. Utilisez-le pour ouvrir la porte verrouillée et suivre la piste de Pirik.
Maintenant, vous trouvez enfin Pirik, mais il n’est pas seul : il a un fantôme avec vous, que vous devez d’abord désactiver. Comme vous le savez peut-être d’Horizon Forbidden West, ce sont des machines vraiment dangereux. Ensuite, vous pouvez vous occuper de Pirik avec vos alliés et le tuer.
Une fois que c’est fait, vous pouvez piller son arme et vous recevrez un élément de mise à niveau pour votre gantelet fantôme. Dès que vous êtes de retour à Fleet’s End, vous pouvez y aller à un établi améliorez votre arme. Cela vient sans frais supplémentaires. Une fois que c’est fait, vous pouvez recommencer retour à Otosu et lui parler. Vous avez terminé la mission secondaire !
Le gantelet fantôme d’Aloy a maintenant le Mode Railgun. Cela vous permet de tir chargé puissant feu, infligeant des dégâts massifs à votre adversaire. Si vous tuez l’ennemi au préalable, utilisez le bouton R1 marquéil subit même des dégâts supplémentaires après avoir été touché.
Ceci nous amène à la fin de notre petit guide « Horizon Forbidden West : Burning Shores ». Aimez-vous le gant fantôme amélioré ? N’hésitez pas à nous le faire savoir dans les commentaires ci-dessous !
