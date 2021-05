‘Hocus Pocus 2’ arrive à Disney + – voici ce que nous savons de la suite

Pop! Vinyl Disney Hocus Pocus Sarah Flying Pop! Vinyl Figure

"Come little children, I'll take thee away / Into a land of enchantment / Come little children, the times come to play / Here in my garden of magic." - Sarah Sanderson, Hocus Pocus (1993) Sarah was one of the three evil, wicked witches who antagonise Max, Allison and co throughout 1993's Disney hit-film Hocus Pocus. It's Sarah's singing that draws all of the young children of Salem to the Sanderson Cottage for their youth to be sucked up and absorbed by the witches! This Disney Hocus Pocus Sarah Flying Funko Pop! Vinyl comes packaged in a window displayed box and measures approximately 3-3/4 inches tall.