Henry Cavill a donné son approbation à la supergirl de Flash Star Sasha Calle

Profoto Occasion Profoto Connect Transmetteur de données sans fil - Micro 4/3 Compatible

With Profoto Connect, it’s never been easier to create natural and beautiful light anytime, anywhere. It has no buttons and only three settings: auto, manual and off. In auto, you just point and shoot for a good exposure, because the flash power is calculated automatically. It can also be adjusted directly in your camera if it has the "Flash Exposure Compensation" function (sometimes known as "FEC"). Slide the Connect over to manual, and you can fine-tune the light for even more control, either manually or via the Profoto app. Regardless if you are just stepping in to the world of created light, or if you are already experienced in light shaping, you now have natural and beautiful light on demand, customizable to your needs. This small, lightweight and carefully designed flash trigger is compatible with all Profoto AirTTL lights. But most of all, it makes working with the natural and beautiful light from Profoto incredibly easy, letting you focus on what’s important – creating great images.