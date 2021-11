Hellraiser Reboot Star partage une vidéo de transformation Pinhead

Kinguin Star Trek Steam Gift

Play as two of the greatest science-fiction heroes ever -- Kirk and Spock – in the award-winning STAR TREK, a completely original co-op experience that expands the Star Trek universe even further. Set in the 23rd Century world of the massively popular Star Trek reboot, this cover-based shooter immerses players in a rich, original story and action-packed combat. Features Authentic Star Trek Universe Kirk/Spock Co-op Play (Online Co-op Only) Epic Action Adventure