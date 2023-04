Harry Potter : la série de Max aurait un casting plus diversifié

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment LEGO Harry Potter Collection Nintendo Switch

The LEGO® Harry Potter™ Collection brings LEGO® Harry Potter™: Years 1-4 and LEGO® Harry Potter™: Years 5-7 remastered! This compilation unites the creative prowess of LEGO and the expansive world of Harry Potter, with an exciting journey full of spell-casting, potion-making, puzzle-solving, lessons, dueling and much more for players of all ages to enjoy.