Halo Teaser Trailer révèle Master Chief dans la nouvelle série Paramount +

Kinguin Halo Infinite PRE-ORDER Steam CD Key

Includes: base game When all hope is lost and humanity's fate hangs in the balance, the Master Chief is ready to confront the most ruthless foe he's ever faced. The legendary Halo series returns with the most expansive Master Chief story yet. The legendary Halo series returns with the most expansive Master Chief story yet. Features Campaign: When all hope is lost and humanity's fate hangs in the balance, the Master Chief is ready to confront the most ruthless foe he's ever faced. Begin anew a...