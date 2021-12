Grammy : les artistes perdent leur nomination pour l’album d’Olivia Rodrigo

Urban Outfitters James Blake - Friends That Break Your Heart Vinyl LP- taille: ALL

The fifth studio album by Mercury Music Prize and Grammy Award winning UK artist James Blake. Recorded in 2021, is it his first album in two years and features songs such as " Famous Last Words" . 2021; Polydor. Tracklist 1. Famous Last Words 2. Life Is Not the Same 3. Coming Back Ft. SZA 4. Funeral 5. Frozen Ft. JID & SwaVay 6. I'm So Blessed You're Mine 7. Foot Forward 8. Show Me Ft. Monica Martin 9. Say What You Will 10. Lost Angel Nights 11. Friends That Break Your Heart 12. If I'm Insecure