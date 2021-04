George Lucas voulait que chaque projection de Star Wars inclue ce vieux dessin animé de Daffy Duck

Pop! Vinyl Star Wars Concept Series R2D2 Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure

The amazing Celebration Concept Series of Star Wars Funko Pops are based on the character concept art by the legendary Ralph McQuarrie. Besides George Lucas, no one else had as big an impact on Star Wars than McQuarrie.Bring home a piece of the stellar saga with the Star Wars Concept Series R2-D2 Funko Pop!