« Falcon and the Winter Soldier » surprend les critiques

« Le faucon et le soldat de l’hiver » Il a finalement été diffusé sur Disney + et les fans sont impatients de voir la direction que prend la série, étant très bien accueillis par la critique spécialisée.

« Le faucon et le soldat de l’hiver » est au-dessus de Tomates pourries avec un score critique impressionnant. Actuellement, le programme a un 93% après 106 avis. Cependant, le score d’audience de l’émission est légèrement inférieur, atteignant 79% après 383 critiques.

Récemment, les acteurs et les créateurs de « The Falcon and The Winter Soldier » ont participé à une conférence de presse mondiale et nous avons appris beaucoup d’informations intéressantes sur la série à venir, alors même que l’auteur principal Malcolm Spelman a appris que Sam et Bucky étaient l’avenir de la série dans le MCU.

La première de « The Falcon and The Winter Soldier » est désormais diffusé sur la plateforme de streaming de Disney +, avec de nouveaux épisodes tous les vendredis.