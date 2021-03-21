« Falcon and the Winter Soldier » surprend les critiques

« Le faucon et le soldat de l’hiver » Il a finalement été diffusé sur Disney + et les fans sont impatients de voir la direction que prend la série, étant très bien accueillis par la critique spécialisée.
Vous pourriez aussi être intéressé par: Marvel Avengers aura enfin des skins MCU
« Le faucon et le soldat de l’hiver » est au-dessus de Tomates pourries avec un score critique impressionnant. Actuellement, le programme a un 93% après 106 avis. Cependant, le score d’audience de l’émission est légèrement inférieur, atteignant 79% après 383 critiques.
Récemment, les acteurs et les créateurs de « The Falcon and The Winter Soldier » ont participé à une conférence de presse mondiale et nous avons appris beaucoup d’informations intéressantes sur la série à venir, alors même que l’auteur principal Malcolm Spelman a appris que Sam et Bucky étaient l’avenir de la série dans le MCU.
Vous pourriez aussi être intéressé par: Fortnite pourrait bientôt avoir des pluies de météores
La première de « The Falcon and The Winter Soldier » est désormais diffusé sur la plateforme de streaming de Disney +, avec de nouveaux épisodes tous les vendredis.
45secondes est un nouveau média, n’hésitez pas à partager notre article sur les réseaux sociaux afin de nous donner un solide coup de pouce. 🙂
- Pop! Vinyl Marvel The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Falcon Flying Funko Pop! VinylSince the events of Avengers: Endgame, Sam Wilson is coming to terms with not only being The Falcon but also carrying the mantle of Captain America, which was handed to him by Steve Rodgers. We've made this Falcon Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure that bit more exciting but giving him wings! Catch The Falcon's exciting
- Pop! Vinyl Marvel Falcon & Winter Soldier Falcon Pop! VinylSince the events of Avengers: Endgame, Sam Wilson is coming to terms with not only being The Falcon but also carrying the mantle of Captain America, which was handed to him by Steve Rodgers.Catch The Falcon's exciting new adventures in 2021 on the Disney+ Exclusive, The Faclon and the Winter Solider.This
- Pop! Vinyl Marvel Falcon & Winter Soldier Winter Soldier Pop! VinylBucky Barnes was the best friend of the original Captain America, Steve Rodgers. Now that Rodgers is old and no longer holding the mantle of Cap', Barnes must find his way in the modern world as The Winter Soldier, alongside the new Cap' Sam Wilson. Catch The Winter Soldier's exciting new adventures in 2021