Every movie and show coming to Netflix in August

Even with Netflix’s recommendation algorithm serving you new movies, new TV shows, and original programming tailored to your viewing habits, the streaming service’s fire hose of content makes what’s coming and going difficult to parse.

That’s why we break down each month’s info dump with a few recommendations for what to keep on your radar. Following the heels of the Avatar Renaissance, all four seasons of The Legend of Korra will drop on Netflix. Keep your eye out for new seasons of Aggretsuko and Lucifer, along with the debut of Teenage Bounty Hunters. Also landing on the platform are the original Jurassic Park trilogy, the Ocean’s Eleven sequels, and two Daniel Craig James Bond flicks.

Available in August

Arashi’s Diary: Voyage — episode 11 (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: Anticipating a break in their activity and wanting to expand into the United States, the Arashi members and their team create the perfect theme: “Turning up.”

Available Aug. 1

Super Monsters: The New Class (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: New adventures, new friends! The Super Monsters welcome a new class of pint-sized preschoolers to Pitchfork Pines. Meet Olive, Rocky, Sami and Zane!

A Knight’s Tale

Acts of Violence

The Addams Family (1991)

Celebrity Halloween early with the spooky Addams family.

Image: Paramount Pictures

An Education

Being John Malkovich

Death at a Funeral

Dennis the Menace

Elizabeth Harvest

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Hardcore Henry

Iron Man: Armored Adventures: Season 1-2

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Image: Universal Pictures

Netflix’s Jurassic World animated series comes out in September, but now you can relive the glory of the original trilogy right on the platform.

Mad Max (1979)

Mr. Deeds

My Perfect Landing: Season 1

Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea: Season 1

The NeverEnding Story

The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter

The Next Step: Season 6

Nights in Rodanthe

Ocean’s Thirteen

Ocean’s Twelve

Operation Ouch: Season 1

Operation Ouch: Special

Remember Me

This is not a good movie but it has the most ridiculous twist in cinematic history, starring fresh off of Twilight Robert Pattinson.

Seabiscuit

Toradora!: Season 1

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: S2

The Ugly Truth

What Keeps You Alive

Available Aug. 2

Almost Love

Connected (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: In Netflix’s new documentary series Connected, science reporter and host Latif Nasser hopscotches around the planet to tease out the subtle and surprising ways that we are all inextricably linked to one another and our world. He discovers how everything from the air we breathe, the selfies we post, and even the poop we poop can be traced back to catastrophic shipwrecks, fraudulent elections, and even distant galaxies. From the microscopic to the telescopic to the kaleidoscopic, this show will make you see the world around you in a whole new way.

Available Aug. 3

Immigration Nation (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: This documentary series offers a unique and nuanced view of the ongoing struggles in America’s broken immigration system.

Available Aug. 4

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: Cory’s spending the summer at Camp Friendship with his best friend, Freddie. But jealousy flares when Freddie brings his cousin Rosie along for the ride.

Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: As summer returns to Malibu, Team Flounder takes to the beach to host — and unexpectedly compete in — the International Beachmaster Competition.

Mundo Mistério / Mystery Lab (Netflix Original)

From Netflix: Factual television series which explores topics related to science and history, hosted by Felipe Castanhari.

Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning (Netflix Comedy Special)

From Netflix: Following her Netflix debut on The Comedy Lineup Part 1, Emmy Award-nominated Saturday Night Live writer Sam Jay is back with her first hour-long Netflix original comedy special, 3 In The Morning. Filmed at The Masquerade in Atlanta, Georgia, Sam Jay delivers the witty, candid and raw brand of comedy that earned her recognition as a standout comic.

Available Aug. 5

Anelka : L’Incompris / Anelka: Misunderstood (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: Intolerable, incomparable or both? Famed French footballer Nicolas Anelka’s controversial legacy is examined in this in-depth documentary.

World’s Most Wanted (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: Heinous criminals have avoided capture despite massive rewards and global investigations. This docuseries profiles five of the world’s most wanted.

Available Aug. 6

The Rain: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

From Netflix: Years after the rain decimated the population of Scandinavia, Simone and Rasmus find themselves at odds about how to save humanity.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods (Netflix Anime)

From Netflix: With Camelot now the stronghold of the Ten Commandments, the Seven Deadly Sins assemble once more to liberate all of Britannia from the Demon Clan.

Available Aug. 7

Alta Mar / High Seas: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

From Netflix: When the Bárbara de Braganza sets sail from Argentina to Mexico, Eva joins a mission to root out a scientist harboring a fatal virus on board.

Berlin, Berlin (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: In this cinematic sequel to the hit TV series, Lolle has moved on from Sven and is about to marry her friend Hart – until Sven disrupts her plans.

The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: The Magic School Bus kids blast into space and onto the International Space Station, only to find themselves on the run from a giant tardigrade!

¡Nailed It! México: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

From Netflix: The fondant flows and frosting fiascos abound as home bakers try to recreate cakes shaped like armadillos, aliens and Elvis for a tasty cash prize.

The New Legends of Monkey: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: The quest for sacred scrolls continues for the Monkey King and friends. But in a world of demons, gods and magic, everything comes at a cost.

Selling Sunset: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

From Netflix: Big changes come to The Oppenheim Group as a major sale closes, the agents consider career moves, and one broker faces a very public breakup.

Sing On! Germany (Netflix Original)

From Netflix: In this karaoke competition hosted by Palina Rojinski, contestants must hit the right note for a chance to win up to 30,000 euros.

Tiny Creatures (Netflix Original)

From Netflix: Little animals embark on big adventures across the U.S. in a dramatic nature series that explores their hidden worlds and epic survival stories. Narrated by Mike Colter.

Wizards: Tales of Arcadia (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: Merlin’s young apprentice mixes with characters from Trollhunters and 3Below in the final chapter of Guillermo del Toro’s Tales of Arcadia trilogy.

Word Party Songs (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: Turn up the music, put on your dancing shoes! Bailey, Franny, Kip, Lulu and Tilly want you to sing along to this colorful collection of music videos.

Work It (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: When Quinn Ackermann’s admission to the college of her dreams depends on her performance at a dance competition, she forms a ragtag group of dancers to take on the best squad in school…now she just needs to learn how to dance.

Available Aug. 8

The Promise

We Summon the Darkness

Available Aug. 10

GAME ON: A Comedy Crossover Event (Netflix Original)

From Netflix: Worlds collide in this special event featuring familiar faces, surprise cameos and stories of spirited competition from four different comedy series.

Nightcrawler

Available Aug. 11

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids (Netflix Comedy Special)

From Netflix: Actor, director, screenwriter, and comedian Rob Schneider’s first Netflix original comedy special, Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids, gives viewers a look at his family and personal life through hilarious anecdotes. Ending with a surprise duet performance with his daughter, singer-songwriter Elle King, Rob talks about potty training his young daughters and his own pig potential.

Available Aug. 12

Scary Movie 5

(Un)Well (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: This docuseries takes a deep dive into the lucrative wellness industry, which touts health and healing. But do these wellness trends live up to the promises?

Available Aug. 13

Safety Not Guaranteed

Une fille facile / An Easy Girl (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: A teen girl is drawn to her cousin’s hedonistic lifestyle when they spend the summer together in Cannes as she learns about herself and her own values.

Available Aug. 14

3%: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

From Netflix: This dystopian thriller returns for another season.

El robo del siglo (Netflix Original)

From Netflix: Based on the 1994 robbery of US$33 million from Colombia’s central bank, which turned the country upside down. Starring Andrés Parra, Christian Tappan.

Fearless (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: A teenage boy must babysit a trio of alien superhero babies, who escaped from their day care, until their Dad can get to Earth.

Glow Up: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

From Netflix: A new set of hopefuls must step it up and come with supreme technique and fierce creativity in hopes of being named the next makeup star.

Project Power (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: When a pill that gives its users unpredictable superpowers for five minutes hits the streets of New Orleans, a teenage dealer and a local cop must team with an ex-soldier to take down the group responsible for its creation.

The Legend of Korra: Book One: Air

The Legend of Korra: Book Two: Spirits

The Legend of Korra: Book Three: Change

The Legend of Korra: Book Four: Balance

A new Avatar emerges in the sequel series to Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Image: Nickelodeon

Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: The Octonauts embark on an underwater adventure, navigating a set of challenging caves to help a small octopus friend return home to the Caribbean Sea.

Teenage Bounty Hunters (Netflix Original)

From Netflix: Twin sisters Sterling and Blair balance teen life at an elite Southern high school with an unlikely new career as butt-kicking bounty hunters.

Available Aug. 15

Rita: Season 5 (Netflix Original)

From Netflix: The demands of running a school strain Hjørdis’s relationships with Rita and Uffe. An old flame re-enters Rita’s life. A heartbroken Jeppe returns home.

Stranger: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

From Netflix: In the midst of a power clash between prosecutors and police, Si-mok and Yeo-jin uncover murky secrets as they pursue a labyrinth of intertwined cases.

Available Aug. 16

Johnny English

Les Misérables (2012)

I will never forgive Tom Hooper’s version for nixing the harmony between Fantine and Eponine in the finale, but hey, Anne Hathaway won an Oscar for this!

Available Aug. 17

Crazy Awesome Teachers (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: A ragtag bunch of teachers and students team up to take back the money that a dangerous gangster stole from them.

Drunk Parents

Glitch Techs: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: The video game monster hunters are back for another season.

Available Aug. 19

Crímenes de familia / The Crimes That Bind (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: Alicia, a desperate mother, will do everything possible to prevent her son from being imprisoned for his ex-wife’s attempted murder.

DeMarcus Family Rules (Netflix Original)

From Netflix: Flatts’ Jay DeMarcus and his beauty queen wife, Allison, are a Nashville power couple living large — but things aren’t always so successful at home.

High Score (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: This documentary series explores the rise of the golden era in gaming, a time rife with competition, innovation and flat-out fun.

Available Aug. 20

Biohackers (Netflix Original)

From Netflix: Mia goes to medical school to get close to a professor she suspects had a hand in her past family tragedy and gets tangled in the world of biohacking.

Good Kisser

Great Pretender (Netflix Anime)

From Netflix: Supposedly Japan’s greatest swindler, Makoto Edamura gets more than he bargained for when he tries to con Laurent Thierry, a real world-class crook.

John Was Trying to Contact Aliens (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: A rural electronics whiz broadcasts radio signals into the stars and monitors for signs of alien civilizations while enduring a lonely personal life.

Available Aug. 21

Alien TV (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: Mixing computer animation and live action, this silly kids series follows aliens who come to Earth to investigate human life.

Fuego negro (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: A criminal on the run finds refuge in a mysterious hotel and soon discovers that the guests of the hotel are not human.

Hoops (Netflix Original)

From Netflix: A foul-mouthed high school basketball coach is sure he’ll hit the big leagues if he can only turn his terrible team around. Hey, good luck with that.

Lucifer: Season 5 (Netflix Original)

Image: Netflix

From Netflix: Lucifer, bored and unhappy as the Lord of Hell, resigns his throne and abandons his kingdom for the gorgeous, shimmering insanity of Los Angeles, where he gets his kicks helping the LAPD…and the savvy detective Chloe Decker in particular.

Rust Valley Restorers: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

From Netflix: Mike keeps buying cars quicker than he can restore him, Avery and Connor visit the Motor City, and Cassidy gets cranking on a personal project.

The Sleepover (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: Two siblings discover their mom is a former thief in witness protection and they must team up to rescue her after she is kidnapped and forced to pull one last job.

Available Aug. 23

1BR

Septembers of Shiraz

Available Aug. 25

Emily’s Wonder Lab (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: In this live-action series, host Emily Calandrelli makes STEAM fun with science experiments, activities and demonstrations that will blow your mind!

Trinkets: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

From Netflix: The teen shoplifters are back for another season.

Available Aug. 26

Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol (Netflix Original)

From Netflix: Lovely pianist Gurara hits rock bottom when she meets the rough and mysterious Fritta Sunwoojun. Can Fritta bring Gurara back to life?

La venganza de Analía (Netflix Original)

From Netflix: Analia Guerrero decides to take revenge against her mother’s murderer, a prominent corrupt politician who’s running for president of Colombia.

Million Dollar Beach House (Netflix Original)

From Netflix: In the swanky, exclusive Hamptons in New York, the driven real estate agents of Nest Seekers chase multimillion-dollar deals.

Rising Phoenix (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: Rising Phoenix tells the extraordinary story of the Paralympic Games. From the rubble of World War II to the third biggest sporting event on the planet, the Paralympics sparked a global movement which continues to change the way the world thinks about disability, diversity & human potential.

Available Aug. 27

Aggretsuko: Season 3 (Netflix Anime)

Image: Netflix

From Netflix: Retsuko the Red Panda and her death metal karaoke return for another season.

The Bridge Curse

The Frozen Ground

Available Aug. 28

All Together Now (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: Amber refuses to sweat the bad stuff — until a tragedy threatens her optimism and her way of life. Can Amber continue to be the princess of hope?

Cobra Kai: Seasons 1-2 (Netflix Original)

Image: Overbrook Entertainment/YouTube Red

From Netflix: Thirty years after the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, Johnny’s rivalry with Daniel reignites. Ralph Macchio and William Zabka reprise their roles.

I AM A KILLER: Released (Netflix Original)

From Netflix: In this crime docuseries spinoff, a convict is paroled 30 years after being sentenced to death for murder. Then he makes a stunning confession.

Orígenes secretos / Unknown Origins (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: Cops (Javier Rey, Antonio Resines) join comic book and cosplay geeks (Brays Efe, Verónica Echegui) to nab a killer re-creating superhero origin stories.

Available Aug. 31

Casino Royale

Quantum of Solace