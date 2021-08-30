Evan Rachel Wood chante une reprise opportune de « You Get What You Give »

Reebok UBF Women's Seamless Crop Top - AW21 - Grey - Size: X Small - womens

Reebok UBF Women's Seamless Crop Top This racerback crop top features a comfortable and seamless build with a fitted fit ideal for no matter what workout you do. Knit-in ventilation helps you to stay cool whilst subtle textures and a gradient of colour flow across the fabric give a unique look. Constructed with a seamless fabric and engineered ventilation, this Reebok crop top offers superior comfort for any workout. The engineered ventilation has been teamed with a racerback design so that you can remain feeling cool throughout the duration of your training or workout. A high, round neckline provides added coverage and exposed elastic on the underbust band provides great support and a secure fit.