Evan Rachel Wood chante une reprise opportune de « You Get What You Give »

Quelques jours seulement après la sortie de « Donda », le dixième album studio de Kanye West, la polémique s’est fait remarquer dans les réseaux lorsque Marilyn Manson est apparue parmi les invités de son dernier événement organisé à Chicago pour écouter l’album, révélant que le rockeur avait une participation spéciale à ce matériel.
Rappelons-nous que Manson a été accusé et poursuivi légalement par diverses femmes sur des accusations d’abus sexuels et de violence. Parmi ces femmes se trouve l’actrice et chanteuse Evan Rachel Wood, qui a partagé son témoignage en février dernier. Le musicien qualifierait ces accusations d' »horribles distorsions de la réalité ».
Vous pourriez aussi être intéressé par: Kanye West a invité Marilyn Manson à un événement spécial « Donda »
Quelques heures seulement après la révélation de « Donda », Wood a partagé sur son compte Instagram une vidéo tirée d’une présentation qu’il a faite à Hollywood, où il a interprété une performance acoustique de « You Get What You Give » par le regretté groupe. les années 90. Nouveaux radicaux, accompagnés d’une émouvante dédicace :
Pour mes camarades survivants qui ont été giflés au visage cette semaine. Je les aime. N’abandonne pas.
« You Get What You Give » est le premier des deux singles de « Maybe You’ve Been Brainwashed Too », le seul album de New Radicals. Une ballade rock entraînante pour ne pas perdre espoir. L’un des derniers couplets commence à nommer quelques artistes qu’ils désignent comme « faux », dont Marilyn Manson.
En mentionnant son nom, Wood leva énergiquement son majeur, gagnant les acclamations du public. Jusqu’à présent, quatre femmes ont intenté une action en justice contre Manson, qui a déclaré que ces accusations étaient « fausses » et « sans fondement », faisant partie d' »une attaque coordonnée contre lui ».
Vous pourriez aussi être intéressé par: John Cleese aura un programme sur la culture de l’annulation
Marilyn Manson a participé avec le rappeur controversé DaBaby à la chanson de Kanye West « Jail, Pt. 2″, sa première participation musicale après avoir été licenciée par Loma Vista, sa maison de disques, en plus de sa participation à la série télévisée »Creepshow » et « Dieux américains » ont été supprimés.
45secondes est un nouveau média, n’hésitez pas à partager notre article sur les réseaux sociaux afin de nous donner un solide coup de pouce. 🙂
-
Election 2004. How Bush won and what you can expect in the future - Evan Thomas - LivreOccasion - Bon Etat - Publicaffairs GF - Grand Format - Structure Coopérative d'insertion à but non lucratif.
-
Reebok UBF Women's Seamless Crop Top - AW21 - Grey - Size: X Small - womensReebok UBF Women's Seamless Crop Top This racerback crop top features a comfortable and seamless build with a fitted fit ideal for no matter what workout you do. Knit-in ventilation helps you to stay cool whilst subtle textures and a gradient of colour flow across the fabric give a unique look. Constructed with a seamless fabric and engineered ventilation, this Reebok crop top offers superior comfort for any workout. The engineered ventilation has been teamed with a racerback design so that you can remain feeling cool throughout the duration of your training or workout. A high, round neckline provides added coverage and exposed elastic on the underbust band provides great support and a secure fit.
-
Reebok UBF Women's Seamless Tank Top - AW21 - Pink - Size: Small - womensReebok UBF Women's Seamless Tank Top This racerback tank top features a comfortable and seamless build ideal for no matter what workout you do. Knit-in ventilation helps you to stay cool whilst subtle textures and a gradient of colour flow across the fabric give a unique look. Constructed with a seamless fabric and engineered ventilation, this Reebok tank top offers superior comfort for any workout. The engineered ventilation has been teamed with a racerback design so that you can remain feeling cool throughout the duration of your training or workout as well as free to move. Lastly, a high, round neckline provides added coverage.
-
Reebok UBF Women's Seamless Crop Top - AW21 - Grey - Size: Medium - womensReebok UBF Women's Seamless Crop Top This racerback crop top features a comfortable and seamless build with a fitted fit ideal for no matter what workout you do. Knit-in ventilation helps you to stay cool whilst subtle textures and a gradient of colour flow across the fabric give a unique look. Constructed with a seamless fabric and engineered ventilation, this Reebok crop top offers superior comfort for any workout. The engineered ventilation has been teamed with a racerback design so that you can remain feeling cool throughout the duration of your training or workout. A high, round neckline provides added coverage and exposed elastic on the underbust band provides great support and a secure fit.
-
Reebok UBF Women's Seamless Crop Top - AW21 - Grey - Size: Small - womensReebok UBF Women's Seamless Crop Top This racerback crop top features a comfortable and seamless build with a fitted fit ideal for no matter what workout you do. Knit-in ventilation helps you to stay cool whilst subtle textures and a gradient of colour flow across the fabric give a unique look. Constructed with a seamless fabric and engineered ventilation, this Reebok crop top offers superior comfort for any workout. The engineered ventilation has been teamed with a racerback design so that you can remain feeling cool throughout the duration of your training or workout. A high, round neckline provides added coverage and exposed elastic on the underbust band provides great support and a secure fit.
-
Reebok UBF Women's Seamless Tank Top - AW21 - Pink - Size: Large - womensReebok UBF Women's Seamless Tank Top This racerback tank top features a comfortable and seamless build ideal for no matter what workout you do. Knit-in ventilation helps you to stay cool whilst subtle textures and a gradient of colour flow across the fabric give a unique look. Constructed with a seamless fabric and engineered ventilation, this Reebok tank top offers superior comfort for any workout. The engineered ventilation has been teamed with a racerback design so that you can remain feeling cool throughout the duration of your training or workout as well as free to move. Lastly, a high, round neckline provides added coverage.
-
Reebok UBF Women's Seamless Tank Top - AW21 - Pink - Size: Medium - womensReebok UBF Women's Seamless Tank Top This racerback tank top features a comfortable and seamless build ideal for no matter what workout you do. Knit-in ventilation helps you to stay cool whilst subtle textures and a gradient of colour flow across the fabric give a unique look. Constructed with a seamless fabric and engineered ventilation, this Reebok tank top offers superior comfort for any workout. The engineered ventilation has been teamed with a racerback design so that you can remain feeling cool throughout the duration of your training or workout as well as free to move. Lastly, a high, round neckline provides added coverage.