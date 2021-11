Eternals Star Kit Harington taquine une possible réunion de Marvel avec la co-star de Game of Thrones, Emilia Clarke

Kinguin Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Steam CD Key

Fire up a wild ride across the cosmos with a fresh take on Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy. In this third-person action-adventure game, you are Star-Lord, and thanks to your bold yet questionable leadership, you have persuaded an oddball crew of unlikely heroes to join you. Some jerk (surely not you) has set off a chain of catastrophic events, and only you can hold the unpredictable Guardians together long enough to fight off total interplanetary meltdown. Use Element Blasters, tag-team beat...