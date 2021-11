Ed Sheeran dit qu’il y a des artistes qui s’attendent à leur échec

Urban Outfitters Ed Sheeran - X LP- taille: ALL

Having been catapulted to fame with his debut album, +, Ed Sheeran's sophomore album, X, continued this meteoric rise to success. Featuring the chart-topping singles " Sing" and " Thinking Outloud" , Sheeran's 2014 album makes the perfect gift for pop music fans. 2014; Asylum, Atlantic. Tracklisting 1. One 2. I'm A Mess 3. Sing 4. Don't 5. Nina 6. Photograph 7. Bloodstream 8. Tenerife Sea 9. Runaway 10. The Man 11. Thinking Out Loud 12. Afire Love