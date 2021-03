Écoutez Yungblud et sa reprise de «  Life On Mars  » de David Bowie

Sony David Bowie - Reality LP Japanese Edition

Zavvi - The Home of Pop Culture Limited edition Japanese pressing of David Bowie’s 23rd studio album, Reality. Track Listing – 1. New Killer Star 2. Pablo Picasso 3. Never Get Old 4. The Loneliest Guy 5. Looking for Water 6. She'll Drive the Big Car 7. Days 8. Fall Dog Bombs the Moon 9. Try Some, Buy Some 10.